A pretrial hearing for Chris Chuyen Vo, a former Cal State Fullerton employee who is charged with the murder of Steven Shek Kueng Chan, has been rescheduled to Sept. 16. An email from the Official Court Reporter, Cinnamon Walters, said Vo was not present in court on Monday. T. Edward Welbourne represented Vo at the Superior Court in Santa Ana.

SANTA ANA, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO