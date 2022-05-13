Former Denton County sheriff's investigator indicted on insurance fraud charge

A former Denton County sheriff’s investigator was indicted Thursday on a felony charge of insurance fraud, according to an indictment list from the Denton County grand jury.

Brice Hicks, 42, was arrested Oct. 29 in connection with an incident on Sept. 19 and was terminated the same day as his arrest, according to the arrest affidavit.

He is accused of hitting a Sanger police car with his own vehicle, obtaining insurance on his vehicle after the crash, then presenting the insurance to police “with the intent to defraud or deceive.”

Hicks backed an all-terrain vehicle out of Sanger Assistant Police Chief Jonathan Perkins’ home driveway, striking Perkins’ unmarked Sanger police car, around 4:25 p.m. Sept. 19, according to the affidavit.

A Sanger police officer contacted Hicks for an accident report. Hicks provided the officer with a liability insurance card around 11:07 p.m., according to the affidavit. The policy period was for Sept. 19, 2021, to Sept. 19, 2022. The officer confirmed with Progressive the policy started at 10:23 p.m., hours after the accident occurred.

Donna Green, a spokesperson for the city of Sanger, said the case has been forwarded to the Denton County District Attorney’s Office.