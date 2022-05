To ring in what vintage store James Veloria hopes will be the sauciest summer yet, the beloved shop is hosting a buzzy sale of archival Stella McCartney-era Chloé. “This is our sexiest collection yet,” says Brandon Veloria Giordano, who FaceTimes me from JV headquarters, late to a dentist appointment and wearing an off-the-shoulder spring 1999 Chloé top. “People are losing it.” This sale comes on the heels of other iconic curations by founders Veloria and Colin James Weber, like Tom Ford-era Gucci, Vivienne Westwood, Todd Oldham, and Jean Paul Gaultier. In other words, expect to see a crowd forming around 12:00pm at the store’s Chinatown location this coming Sunday (and at 1:00pm, a potential site crash at jamesveloria.com for those looking for unsold goods.)

SHOPPING ・ 3 DAYS AGO