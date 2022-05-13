ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Illinois State

Abortion protected in Illinois

By Chicago Ridge
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGov. JB Pritzker and Illinois Democrats have warned of an “end to the constitutional right to privacy” if a leaked U.S. Supreme Court decision overturning the 1973 landmark decision in Roe v. Wade becomes finalized as precedent. “It means women who lose access to the full suite...

Who issued feelings?
2d ago

Good now protect fathers from having to support a child they don’t want. If you want equality then the man gets as much say so in whether that child is brought into the world. If a woman can make the sole decision to kill, then the man should have the sole decision to support or not support.

Dottie Wagner
2d ago

I figured he would probably side with PRO ABORTIONS. He’s lost his Heart 💜 and his Soul. He does nothing good for Illinois.

The Independent

Louisiana governor opposes ‘patently unconstitutional’ bill to classify abortion as homicide

Louisiana’s anti-abortion Democratic Governor John Bel Edwards has announced his opposition to state legislation that would classify abortion as homicide and criminalise in vitro fertilization, miscarriages and some forms of contraception.The governor – who has signed several anti-abortion bills into law while in office, including a ban on abortion at six weeks of pregnancy – called the proposal from a Republican state legislator “problematic” and “patently unconstitutional.”On May 11, one day before the state’s House of Representatives will debate the bill, Governor Edwards told the Baton Rouge Rotary Club that state Rep Danny McCormick’s proposal goes in the “wrong...
Salon

Mitch McConnell warns of federal abortion ban

This article originally appeared at Common Dreams. It is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-Share Alike 3.0 License. Feel free to republish and share widely. Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell has signaled that the GOP could pursue a federal ban on abortion if the right-wing Supreme Court overturns Roe v. Wade and Republicans regain control of Congress in the fast-approaching midterm elections.
The Independent

Florida Republican says Democrats’ peaceful protest against redistricting was worse than Capitol riot

Florida Republicans have compared a protest against a newly drawn congressional map that dilutes Black voter strength in the state to the violent attempt to overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election on 6 January, 2021.On 21 April, a small group of mostly Black Democratic legislators staged a sit-in protest in the middle of the House floor, singing and praying and briefly delaying votes during a special legislation convened by Republican Governor Ron DeSantis, whose map eliminates two of the state’s four districts represented by Black Democrats and creates four more districts that lean Republican.State Rep Randy Fine...
The Independent

Marjorie Taylor Greene lashes out after judge green-lights lawsuit that would ban her from ballot over Jan 6

A legal effort to ban Marjorie Taylor Greene from standing for re-election has been given the go-ahead by a federal judge, who denied the far-right Georgia congresswoman’s attempt to have the case against her thrown out – paving the way for further proceedings by the end of this week.The news led Ms Taylor Greene to complain that “I have to go to court on Friday and actually be questioned about something I’ve never been charged with and something I was completely against.”Ms Greene, a hardline pro-Trump Republican who has long circulated false conspiracy theories, is accused by campaigners of...
Kansas Reflector

My grim prediction for Kansas: Abortion banned within a year if voters don’t show up

Within the next year, the Kansas Legislature will pass a full ban on abortion, without exceptions for rape or incest. Gov. Derek Schmidt will delightedly sign it and rhapsodize about our state’s culture of life. A safe and common women’s health procedure and those performing it, along with the women themselves, will be criminalized. This […] The post My grim prediction for Kansas: Abortion banned within a year if voters don’t show up appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
MSNBC

Attorney for 1992 abortion case warns that what’s to come will be “much, much worse”

Per Justice Samuel Alito’s leaked draft opinion, in addition to Roe v. Wade, the 1992 Supreme Court case known as Planned Parenthood v. Casey will also be overturned. Casey has a complicated legacy. It reaffirmed the constitutional right to have an abortion, while also permitting conservative states to enact restrictions to abortion access as long as it wasn’t an “undue burden.” Because of that legal framework, opponents have chipped away at abortion rights over the past three decades. Kathryn Kolbert was one of the lawyers that argued that case before the Supreme Court. “While Casey was bad,” Kolbert warns, the impending fate of abortion rights will be worse. The solution? “In the short term…we need to take back the state legislatures.”May 8, 2022.
