ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Loudoun County, VA

Luxury auto dealer opens new showroom in Loudoun

theburn.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA luxury auto dealer has opened its new showroom in Loudoun County — featuring a bevy of high-end vehicles — and the team is looking forward to celebrating what they call the area’s “car culture.”. The new Exclusive Automotive Group dealership is located on Russell...

www.theburn.com

Comments / 0

Related
fairfaxcounty.gov

Lights Are On - But New Silver Line Stations Are Not Yet Open

Final work underway by the Airport Authority before the new section is turned over to Metro for testing. Starting service date has not yet been announced. County preparations continue with new bus service, trails and more. If you drive by Silver Line Phase 2 rail stations along the Dulles Toll...
FAIRFAX, VA
loudounnow.com

Loudoun Seeks to Rezone Dulles Airport

In far eastern Loudoun there is a 7,507-acre parcel zoned for “low to moderate density single-family detached homes,” on lots of up to two an acre, which supervisors are now considering rezoning to an industrial district to permit solar panels. Any homes that were to be built there...
LOUDOUN COUNTY, VA
WJLA

Fairfax Co. faces tough choices to save Lake Accotink from massive sediment build up.

FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (7News) — Reporter’s Notebook: One of Fairfax County’s most popular parks is at the center of a decades-long battle over how to save it. Lake Accotink is quickly filling up with sediment that’s impacting wildlife and destroying the lake. The county has two primary plans to dredge the lake but folks who live nearby and use the park regularly have concerns about the options. What all can agree on is the beauty of this hidden gem.
FAIRFAX COUNTY, VA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Ashburn, VA
Local
Virginia Cars
Ashburn, VA
Cars
Loudoun County, VA
Cars
City
Tysons, VA
County
Loudoun County, VA
mocoshow.com

Signage up at Homesense in Rockville

Signage up at the upcoming Homesense at 12013 Rockville Pike in Rockville, the former site of A.C. Moore. Homesense is owned by the same company that owns HomeGoods, Marshalls, and TJ Maxx. Cosmopolitan magazine describes Homesense as “HomeGoods on steroids.” The chain sells furniture, rugs, lighting, kitchenware, home décor, and books.
ROCKVILLE, MD
theburn.com

Banjara Indian restaurant returns to Ashburn

A new restaurant has quietly opened in the Ashburn Village Shopping Center and the name may sound familiar to longtime residents of the area. It’s called Banjara and it’s in the same spot that a previous incarnation of Banjara once called home. Banjara Flavors of India has taken...
ASHBURN, VA
theburn.com

Hangry Joe’s Hot Chicken has its eye on Ashburn, Leesburg

A fast-growing hot chicken sandwich chain called Hangry Joe’s has added Ashburn and Leesburg to its list of future locations. The Burn first reported on Hangry Joe’s when they opened a location in the Worldgate Center in Herndon early this year. That was the brand’s third location at the time and now — just four months later — they have nine locations open in four states.
LEESBURG, VA
Washingtonian.com

Meet Alexandria’s Most Forward-Thinking Destination

Mere minutes from the Capital Beltway and neighboring the Eisenhower Metro, Alexandria’s most dynamic and connected destination, Carlyle Crossing, is transforming Alexandria, VA for the future. The lively and vibrant community is home to three beautiful residences, all of which are connected by a unique, first-of-its kind, three-acre elevated terrace park. The terrace, situated in the center of the neighborhood, is home to two dog parks, a playground and The Pergola, a multi-use, outdoor patio that is the perfect complement to outdoor living. This luscious greenspace, amongst the rapidly growing city of Alexandria, gives residents the chance to connect with their natural surroundings while enjoying Carlyle Crossing’s incredible connectivity, convenience and forward-thinking offerings. Throughout the neighborhood, Carlyle Crossing offers sweeping views of the surrounding area including Alexandria’s beautiful, iconic landmark, the George Washington Masonic National Memorial. With this outstanding location and over 68,000 square feet of carefully curated private amenities, Carlyle Crossing is bringing a truly distinctive, luxury living experience to the Alexandria area.
ALEXANDRIA, VA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Luxury Car#Vehicles#Showroom#Top Golf#Eag#Karma#Koenigsegg
ffxnow.com

Multiple people stabbed near county human services building in Reston

An argument ended in three men getting stabbed behind the North County Human Services Center in Reston last night (Sunday), Fairfax County police say. According to the Fairfax County Police Department, three men “were engaged in a verbal argument that escalated to a physical assault” around 11:33 p.m. at 1850 Cameron Glen Drive.
RESTON, VA
WDVM 25

Catalytic converter thefts on the rise in Fairfax County

FAIRFAX, Va. (WDVM) — Fairfax County police say catalytic converter thefts are on the rise in Fairfax County Virginia, with robberies more than doubling in the past year. Between January to April of 2021 there were 28 reported stolen catalytic converters, in comparison to that same time this year, those numbers skyrocketed over 300. Catalytic […]
FAIRFAX COUNTY, VA
WUSA9

Confederate-themed neighborhood battling over street names

FAIRFAX, Va. — The war of words is underway in Fairfax County. A coalition of neighbors are pushing to see street names they find offensive and outdated changed to be more inclusive, while others say they are symbols of the area's history. Plantation Parkway. Antietam Avenue. Confederate Lane. These...
FAIRFAX COUNTY, VA
loudounnow.com

Bolen Park Hosts First LoCo Food Truck Fest

Loudoun Parks and Recreation’s first-ever LoCo Food Truck Festival was held Saturday in the parking lot of Segra Field at Philip A. Bolen Memorial Park near Leesburg. Crowds lined up May 15 to try more than a dozen food trucks, hear Todd Brooks and Pour Decisions, play games like cornhole and giant Jenga, and sample a beer and wine garden nearby. Despite the occasional drizzle in the area, the weather stayed mostly clear for the visiting families, who formed long lines for a bite to eat from local food truck favorites.
LEESBURG, VA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Cars
theriver953.com

FCFR respond to a commercial structure fire at Trex

Frederick County Fire and Rescue (FCFR) responded to the report of a commercial structure fire at Trex on Shawnee Drive in Winchester. The report was confirmed in a news release from FCFR. The release states that the fire was reported on Wednesday May 11 at approximately 5:40 p.m.. The Trex...
WINCHESTER, VA
ffxnow.com

Herndon carnival set for June in lieu of annual festival

This year’s alternative to the annual Herndon Festival — a carnival — is set for early June. The Herndon Carnival will come to the Northwest Federal Credit Union (200 Spring Street), bringing rides, games, entertainers, food vendors and a 5k race to the campus. Admission is free...
PWLiving

Annaburg Named to National Register of Historic Places

Annaburg has been officially listed in the National Register of Historic Places by the National Park Service. After the 1892 house on Maple Street and surrounding 3.65 acres were acquired by the City in 2019, the grounds opened as a park. Staff and consultants spent the last year working through...
MANASSAS, VA
Wbaltv.com

Westminster man claims record-setting $5.1M Multi-Match jackpot

A Carroll County man claimed the record-setting $5.1 million Multi-Match jackpot. Video above: New scratch-offs and promotions from Maryland Lottery. The anonymous player known as the "Mystery Millionaire" won the largest jackpot in-state jackpot game's history with a quick-pick ticket purchased for the May 9 drawing. The 41-year-old Westminster man...

Comments / 0

Community Policy