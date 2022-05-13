ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Laguna Niguel Coastal Fire 25% contained; most evacuation orders lifted

By City News Service Inc.
 3 days ago
Fire crews extended the containment line Friday around the destructive 200-acre Coastal Fire in Laguna Niguel that devastated an upscale hilltop neighborhood, while the bulk of evacuated residents were permitted to return home.

The fire, which broke out at 2:44 p.m. Wednesday near the South Orange County Wastewater Authority’s Coastal Treatment Plant, destroyed or damaged more than two dozen homes in a relentless wind- and terrain-driven march, but causing only minor injuries to two firefighters.

As of Friday morning, the official containment of the blaze grew to 25%, up from 15% Thursday night, and authorities were reassessing the situation, the Orange County Fire Authority reported. Fire crews were continuing to douse hot spots and evaluating damage to homes.

Roughly 900 homes were evacuated during the height of the fire, and the evacuation orders remained in place through Thursday night. On Friday afternoon, however, the orders were lifted for all but 131 homes. According to Laguna Niguel officials, homes remained evacuated on Coronado Pointe, Vista Court, La Vue, La Fleur, Le Port and Via La Rosas.

There was no immediate timeline on when the rest of the evacuations might be lifted. An evacuation center was established at the Laguna Niguel Community Center at 28751 Crown Valley Parkway and remained open Friday, Orange County Fire Authority Capt. Steve Concialdi said.

About 200 acres were burned, 20 homes were destroyed, 11 were damaged and two firefighters were injured by have been released from hospital care, Concialdi said.

“We empathize with residents still displaced, but please be patient with us as utility companies — power, water and gas — are still working in that area as well as fire engines patrolling and p utting out hot spots in some of those areas that remain under mandatory evacuation,” Concialdi said.

The agency has about 500 firefighters still working the blaze, Concialdi said.

“We’re trying to get residents back in their homes as quickly as possible,” Concialdi said.

As firefighting efforts progress, the damage has already done. Streets once lined with multimillion-dollar homes overlooking the Pacific Ocean were reduced to war-like scenes of rubble, evidencing a firefight that saw flames skipping from rooftop to rooftop as winds carried embers into the heart of the neighborhood.

The fire began as a 50-foot-by-50-foot spot fire Wednesday afternoon. Within 45 minutes, it covered about 3 acres, then quickly grew to 30 acres, then 150, then 200 by Wednesday evening.

The flames spread quickly as they tore through thick brush on the hillside, aided by ocean winds that sparked spot fires ahead of the main blaze. The fire pushed its way uphill, advancing on Aliso Summit Trail and into the neighboring multimillion-dollar estates.

The flames crested a hilltop and advanced into an exclusive neighborhood, swallowing homes along La Vue and Coronado Pointe near the Aliso Summit Trail. The flames advanced even as fixed-wing planes dropped fire retardant on the hillside in hopes of slowing the advance of the flames. Several water-dropping helicopters were also employed in the firefight.

OCFA Capt. Shane Sherwood said the relentless march of the blaze was caused by a combination of dry brush, fierce winds and the uphill terrain.

“When all three of those components come together, there is very little that the firefighting efforts can do,” he said. “The biggest thing that we want to do is get the folks out of the way. That’s where the evacuations come into place. And so that’s unfortunately what we had. … It was really those fuels being as dry as they were, the strong winds and the alignment on the topography is what created the devastation.

“We are very fortunate it is not more homes and we have no loss of life, which is fantastic and in our minds is success.”

The cause of the fire remained under investigation, although Southern California Edison sent a letter to the state Public Utilities Commission reporting “circuit activity occurring close in time to the reported time” of the fire, but it was uncertain if it contributed to the start of the fire.

“We submitted an initial Electric Safety Incident Report to the California Public Utilities Commission. SCE is required to submit an ESIR to the CPUC on certain types of incidents. … Our information reflects circuit activity occurring close in time to the reported time of the fire. …The submission of this report to the CPUC is intended to put them on notice of an incident so that it can conduct its own investigation,” SCE spokesman David Song said.

SCE had personnel and investigators on the scene Thursday.

“Our thoughts are with the community members whose homes have been damaged and those who were evacuated because of the Coastal Fire, and we are coordinating with fire agencies as needed to ensure firefighter safety,” Song said. “Our top priority is the safety of customers, employees and communities, which is why we continue to enhance our wildfire mitigation efforts through grid-hardening, situational awareness and enhanced operational practices.”

California secured a fire management assistance grant from the Federal Emergency Management Agency to ensure the availability of resources to battle the fire, Gov. Gavin Newsom said in a statement.

The grant is provided through funds from the federal disaster relief fund and enables local, state and tribal agencies responding to the fire to apply for 75% reimbursement of their eligible fire suppression costs.

Orange County also approved an emergency proclamation Thursday aimed at ensuring all available resources are available to fight the blaze.

“This emergency proclamation allows the county to fully deploy all available resources, actions, and measures deemed necessary to ensure the safety and welfare of Orange County residents and property,” according to a statement from the county. “Assistance from other local agencies in the Southern California area is supplementing local resources.”

A hotline number for residents was established at 714-628-7085. An animal services information number is 949-470-3045, ext. 0.

NBC Los Angeles

Coastal Fire Now 60% Contained, As Hundreds of Firefighters Continue Work

Four days after the Coastal Fire first sparked on Wednesday, hundreds of firefighters are still working to contain the blaze. The fire, which began as a brush fire in the Aliso Woods Canyon, soon expanded to a size of 200 acres by Saturday. It has destroyed 20 homes and damaged another 11.
Congressman calls for investigation of Whiteman Airport

Following several recent plane crashes at Whiteman Airport in Pacoima, Rep. Tony Cárdenas, D-Panorama City, called Monday on Los Angeles County and the Federal Aviation Administration to place a 30-day moratorium on flights at the airport and conduct a safety audit. The accidents have impacted the northeast area of...
CBS LA

Not again: Gas prices at Beverly Grove station well over $7

Gas prices at one Beverly Grove station are well over $7 Monday, perhaps an omen for the rest of Southern California.A Mobile station at La Cienega and Beverly boulevards, near the Beverly Center, advertised $7.29 for a gallon of regular gas, another 10 centers for Special grade gas, and $7.49 for Super + gas. On average, a gallon of regular gas in Los Angeles County is at $6.03. This is the 19th day in a row that LA County gas prices have continued their relentless rise, and its the first time they've surpassed $6 since April 1.In Ventura and Orange Counties, that price is just cents cheaper, at $6.02 and $6.01, respectively. In the Inland Empire, the average price is at $5.93.Gas prices across the country also remain high, rising 1.8 cents to a record $4.47, but California still claims the dubious honor of having the highest gas prices in the country, according to the Automobile Club.
NBC Los Angeles

Late-Night Coachella Valley Earthquake Shakes Parts of Southern California

A magnitude-3.8 earthquake centered in the desert east of Los Angeles rattled parts of Southern California late Sunday. The quake at 11:16 p.m., was located 4.6 miles northeast of Desert Hot Springs, 7.4 miles south of Yucca Valley, 13.5 miles north-northeast of Palm Springs and 15.7 miles north of Cathedral City. Its depth was more than 4 miles.
foxla.com

2 killed in crash with big rig on 210 Freeway

LOS ANGELES - Two people were killed in a crash involving a big rig in the Tujunga area Monday. The two-vehicle collision was reported just before 5:25 p.m. on the westbound Foothill (210) Freeway near La Tuna Canyon Road, according to the California Highway Patrol. Two people were pronounced dead...
Voice of OC

Tackling Catalytic Converter Theft: Some Orange County Cities Now Require Proof of Ownership

It’s getting harder to steal catalytic converters in Orange County as city leaders continue focusing efforts to curb the widespread theft. City council members in Dana Point, Westminster and San Juan Capistrano joined the growing crowd of Orange County cities tackling the problem of catalytic converter theft this month, discussing new rules that require people prove they own a catalytic converter not attached to their car.
NBC Los Angeles

Laguna Woods Church Shooting Leaves 1 Dead, 5 Hurt

A group of churchgoers in Orange County stopped a mass shooter after he opened fire on a luncheon, hog-tying him with an extension cord until authorities could arrive at the Laguna Woods church. One person was dead while at least five people were hurt, four critically and one with minor...
oc-breeze.com

Statement from Orange County Supervisor Katrina Foley on the Laguna Woods Church Shooting

Orange County Supervisor Katrina Foley released the following statement in response to the tragic shooting at the Geneva Presbyterian Church in Laguna Woods. “Churches, supermarkets, and schools must remain safe community sanctuaries that are free from fear, not places for senseless violence. My thoughts and prayers are with the victims, their families, and the congregates of Geneva Presbyterian and Irvine Taiwanese Presbyterian Church, who experienced unspeakable horrors this afternoon in Laguna Woods. I applaud the immense bravery of the churchgoers who put themselves at risk to stop this murderer, but the responsibility to stop gun violence should not fall on everyday citizens. It is time for our leaders at all levels of government to address this threat.”
