HOUSTON - For more than four decades, late-Spring in Houston has included an important snapshot on how people's attitudes are evolving on a long-list of topics in the city. The Kinder Houston Area Survey is the kind of project that lets policymakers know they're on the right track, or have work to do, meeting people's needs. This year, the survey's founder is retiring and Dr. Stephen Klineberg says Houston was a very different place when the journey started.

HOUSTON, TX ・ 14 HOURS AGO