With the excitement of the 2022 NFL Draft now behind us, it is time for teams to begin finalizing their rosters as offseason workouts and training camp will be upon us before you know it. Teams are pinpointing exact needs that are remaining on their rosters following the draft as well. One intriguing free agent left on the market is defensive tackle Ndamukong Suh, who is drawing interest from both the Las Vegas Raiders and Cleveland Browns.

CLEVELAND, OH ・ 1 DAY AGO