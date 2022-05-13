ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
ERCOT Wants to Control Your Thermostats and Appliance Schedule

By Rob Breaux
ESPN 960 San Angelo
 3 days ago
When LP&L switched their power pool to ERCOT's grid last May, there were plenty of people who are much smarter than I am saying it was a decision that could lead to multiple power outages in extreme weather. Now, I haven't noticed much trouble since the now infamous winter storm that...

ESPN 960 San Angelo

