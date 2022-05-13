ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore County, MD

The Jewish Community Center’s Block Party Bounces Back From The Pandemic

CNN
CNN
 3 days ago

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The Jewish Community Center’s annual block party has finally returned after a two-year hiatus.

The party is returning to Baltimore County on May 22 to celebrate its seventh anniversary—and WJZ is a proud sponsor of the wonderful community event.

“We just can’t wait to welcome you here to our gorgeous campus,” the Jewish Community Center’s Chief Arts Officer Sara Shalva said.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=298Hx5_0fdgroZC00

The family-friendly festival will be open to everyone in the community to celebrate at the Rosenbloom Owings Mills JCC location.

“The real objective is to gather community and to build community through these different activities and to really highlight the JCC as a platform for gathering,” Shalva said.

The block party is slated to kick off at 10 a.m. and go until 3 p.m.

Event-goers will get to enjoy live entertainment, music, food, and games.

“It’s a hyper-local community block party this year,” Shalva said.

The fun and games are free of charge.

“We’re focusing really on local artists and community partnerships with the Jemicy School, for example, or Baltimore County’s youth ballet, which is a rec program . . . Or we also have the children’s theater production company here at the JCC performing three pieces from Frozen the musical,” Shalva said.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Qw7Av_0fdgroZC00

Event organizers say people from all walks of life are invited to attend the party. People from different backgrounds are encouraged to drop by to learn more about the Jewish Community Center.

“We have unbelievable programs and we just want people to know about the JCC,” Shalva said.

