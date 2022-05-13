ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Beloit, WI

Planned Ho-Chunk Nation casino in Beloit gets final approval

By AP News
wtmj.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBELOIT, Wis. (AP) — The Bureau of Indian Affairs has approved the Ho-Chunk Nation’s application for a casino in Beloit. The plan forwarded on Friday places 33 acres of land into...

wtmj.com

Comments / 0

Related
wtmj.com

Chicago curfew tightened after killing near ‘Bean’ sculpture

CHICAGO (AP) — A clampdown on Chicago teens’ access to a popular downtown park and an earlier weekend curfew following the fatal shooting of a teenager has revived longstanding accusations that City Hall cares more about the city’s sparkling lakefront and downtown over neighborhoods where hundreds have been killed or hurt by gun violence.
CHICAGO, IL
wtmj.com

Teen gunned down near Chicago’s ‘Bean’ tourist attraction

CHICAGO (AP) — Chicago’s mayor promised new measures to combat violence after a 16-year-old boy was fatally shot near “The Bean” sculpture in downtown Millennium Park, which is among the city’s most popular tourist attractions. Police said the teen was shot in the chest at...
CHICAGO, IL
wtmj.com

Regents pick UCLA law school dean to lead UW-Madison

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — The University of Wisconsin System regents have selected UCLA’s law school dean to lead UW-Madison. The regents announced Monday that they have picked Jennifer Mnookin to succeed outgoing Chancellor Rebecca Blank. Mnookin has served as dean of the School of Law at UCLA since 2015. She also has served as a law professor at the University of Virginia. She holds a law degree from Yale. Mnookin beat out four other finalists for the job, including UW-Madison Provost John Scholz; Ann Cudd, University of Pittsburgh provost and philosophy professor; Marie Lynn Miranda, a Notre Dame statistics professor; and Daniel Reed, a University of Utah computer professor and former provost. Mnookin will start her job at UW-Madison on Aug. 4.
MADISON, WI
wtmj.com

Curfew in Milwaukee for those 21 and under on Saturday and Sunday night

Following a violent end to the Buck’s game Friday night, a curfew for those 21 and under has been put into place for the remainder of the weekend. Mayor Johnson announced the curfew during a press conference on Saturday after a total of 21 people were shot Friday night. The curfew will run both Saturday and Sunday night from 11 p.m. until 5:30 a.m. and will take place in the entertainment district of the city, bordered by Vel R. Phillips Avenue on the west, N. Broadway on the east, W. McKinley Avenue/ E. Knapp Street on the north and State Street on the south.
MILWAUKEE, WI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Beloit, WI
Lifestyle
City
Beloit, WI
Beloit, WI
Government
Local
Wisconsin Lifestyle
Local
Wisconsin Government
wtmj.com

Police searching for “critically missing” woman in Milwaukee

MILWAUKEE – Police are asking for help from the public in location a “critically missing” woman. 34-year-old Juliet Acosta was last seen near South Union Street and West Arrow Street on April 29th. She’s described as standing five feet tall with blonde hair and blue eyes.
MILWAUKEE, WI
wtmj.com

Milwaukee violence continues with two homicides early Sunday morning

MILWAUKEE – Despite a curfew put in place in an effort to stop violence in downtown Milwaukee, two people were fatally shot elsewhere in the city early Sunday morning. The first homicide happened around 12:19 a.m. near North 17th Street and West Vilet Street. The Milwaukee Police Department says a 17-year-old boy was pronounced dead at the scene.
MILWAUKEE, WI
wtmj.com

17 people shot on Water Street Friday night

MILWAUKEE, WI- Milwaukee police say 17 people were shot Friday night on Water Street downtown. In a press release MPD says it happened just after 11pm near Water Street and Highland Avenue. This is just blocks away from Fiserv Forum where the Bucks-Celtics game took place. Victims range in age...
MILWAUKEE, WI
wtmj.com

20 injured in Milwaukee shootings after Bucks playoff game

MILWAUKEE — Authorities say 20 people were injured in two shootings in downtown Milwaukee near an entertainment district where thousands of people were watching the Bucks play the Celtics in the NBA’s Eastern Conference semifinals. None of the injuries were believed to be life-threatening. The first shooting Friday night, involving three victims, occurred adjacent to the Deer District — an entertainment district with numerous bars and restaurants. The Milwaukee Fire Department said authorities took two people to a hospital, a 30-year-old man and a 16-year-old girl, and a third person drove to a hospital. Police said a 29-year-old man is in custody. The second shooting involving 17 victims occurred about two hours later and several blocks away.
MILWAUKEE, WI
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tony Evers
wtmj.com

Milwaukee Friday night shooting update; at least 21 people injured and ten people in custody

A violent night in Milwaukee – three separate shootings leave at least 21 people injured. The earliest of the shootings occurred just around 9 p.m. near Highland and MLK Jr. Dr. where three people were shot. Not long after, a mass shooting on N. Water St. left 17 people injured. Police say it happened just after 11:00 p.m. Friday in the 1100 block of N. Water St., near E. Highland Ave. and just blocks away from the Game 6 Bucks watch party.
MILWAUKEE, WI
wtmj.com

MPD: Off duty officer from Cleveland shoots, kills 17-year-old robbery suspect

MILWAUKEE- The Milwaukee Police Department says an off-duty officer from Cleveland, Ohio, is the one that shot and killed a 17-year-old man overnight Sunday. According to MPD, the off duty officer, who has not been identified, was the victim during an attempted armed robbery around 12:20 a.m. Sunday near 17th and Vliet. The officer fired at his alleged assailants, striking, and killing one of them.
MILWAUKEE, WI

Comments / 0

Community Policy