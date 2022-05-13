New York hospitals face patient safety questions

New York state is known for its world-class hospitals. But a survey released this week finds many receive low grades when it comes to patient safety, according to a survey released this week by the health care group Leapfrog. The data graded hospitals based on feedback from patients and...
As overdose deaths rise across the country and in New York to historic levels, state lawmakers in Albany are considering ways of easing the path to addiction recovery. The Democratic-led Assembly on Monday approved a bill meant to create new transportation services for people who are facing addiction and in need of treatment.
NEW YORK (WWTI) — Governor Kathy Hochul updated New Yorkers on the state’s progress in combating COVID-19 on Monday. “The best way to prevent serious illness and hospitalization from COVID-19 is by getting fully vaccinated and staying up to date on your booster doses,” Governor Hochul said. “We need more New Yorkers to use this important tool so we can continue to protect our loved ones from COVID-19 and move forward safely through this pandemic.”
New York City will distribute millions of masks and at-home COVID-19 tests as its case count continues to rise, but officials will not reimpose any mandates yet, Mayor Eric Adams said Monday. The five boroughs could move from a “medium” COVID-19 alert level to a “high” one “in the coming...
New York City is preparing to potentially raise its COVID alert level for the second time this month as a fifth pandemic wave fueled by highly contagious subvariants of the potent omicron strain tightens its grip on the metro area and the nation. Mayor Eric Adams' office indicated a change...
New York City is ramping up the fight to stop the spread of COVID-19 amid a new wave of infections. Starting in June, an additional 16.5 million at-home COVID tests and 1 million high-quality masks will go out to 1,600 public schools and over 1,000 community organizations. Officials say the...
NEW YORK - New York City is approaching a "high" level of COVID-19 alert, according to Health Commissioner Dr. Ashwin Vasan, who issued an advisory urging all New Yorkers to wear a mask while indoors including grocery stores, buildings lobbies, offices, stores, and other common or shared spaces. Raising the...
ROCHESTER N.Y. (WHEC) — Let's talk once again about the COVID passport for New Yorkers, the Excelsior Pass. In a story last week, I took you through the steps of how to get your updated vaccination records on the digital pass. Every time you get a shot, either the first vaccine series or boosters, you have to create a new pass.
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. – Assigned counsel attorneys are suing the state of New York -- after not receiving a raise in nearly two decades -- for a rate increase that would put them on par with federal attorneys. The assigned counsel attorneys, like Tottenville resident Harry Chiu, an assigned...
Mayor Eric Adams is taking new action to increase NYC’s COVID-19 preparedness and to ensure readiness for the current increase in infections and potential waves to follow. NYC is preparing to potentially enter another high COVID-19 alert level in the coming days and strongly recommends that all New Yorkers mask up in public indoor settings to protect themselves and others, the mayor noted.
The court-appointed special master tasked with drawing New York's new congressional and state Senate maps released a preliminary draft of the new congressional boundaries Monday the state will have for the next decade. Carnegie Mellon University Fellow Jonathan Cervas as special master drew lines for the state's 26 House seats,...
When news broke earlier this month of the leaked United States Supreme Court draft majority opinion to overturn Roe v. Wade, many New Yorkers braced themselves for the worst. Though abortion rights advocates had been preparing for this potential reality for years, the news that the country’s landmark 1973 case that legalized abortion throughout the country might be dismantled as soon as June was a startling blow for many.
Blanca Vidal felt the water drip from the broken pedicure bowl onto her sneakers as she bent over the work-worn toes of Staten Island housekeepers. For almost 11 hours a day on the weekends, she buffed, filed and polished toenails at a nail salon there, her hands and face bare of protective equipment, her feet covered in towels to catch filthy dripping water.
NEW YORK -- Westchester is now considered a high COVID transmission county, according to data from the CDC. That means the county is seeing levels of cases of hospitalizations that are putting a strain on the local health care system. The CDC, along with the state health department, now recommends masks be warn indoors. Suffolk, Nassau, Dutchess, Orange and Putnam counties are also considered high risk transmission areas. Rockland County is at a medium level.
Some communities in New York City are seeing a spike in positive COVID-19 cases. Pelham Parkway is just one of the neighborhoods in the Bronx and Brooklyn to see cases sneaking back up over the last week. Cases in New York City are still lower than they are in neighboring...
Professor Martin Melkonian from the Department of Economics spoke with FOX 5 NY about the rapidly rising inflation New York electric bills will be seeing this summer. The state’s Public Service Commission stated that, “The statewide average residential full-service commodity rate is expected to be about 12% higher than last summer.”
Parents all over the country are grappling with a nationwide infant formula shortage and New Yorkers are not exempt. Yvonne Gyimah had to throw out formula in February after a major formula manufacturer, Abbot Nutrition, was forced to issue a recall due to possible bacterial contamination at its Michigan plant.
Almost three-quarters of New York state under the CDC's high-risk designation for COVID is being urged to wear face masks in indoor settings, regardless of vaccination status. The new recommendation came from the State Department of Health Friday afternoon and falls in line with CDC guidance. The health commissioner is urging everyone in the state's 45 counties considered high-risk to don a face mask again. New York City remains at a medium or low-risk level.
NEW YORK -- Thousands of people flooded Central Park on Sunday to take part in the largest HIV-AIDS fundraising event in the world. It marked the first time in three years that AIDS Walk New York was in-person, due to COVID-19 restrictions. Participants raised millions of dollars to benefit GMHC and other local aids service organizations. CBS2 is a proud media sponsor of the walk. And another #BetterTogether event was held at the South Street Seaport. The Great Strides 3K raised more than $80,000 for people living with cystic fibrosis. CBS2's Lonnie Quinn was Sunday's emcee, as dozens of people started their day with a stroll.
ALBANY, N.Y. (WWTI) — Additional funding has been made available for families in New York. On Friday, Gov. Kathy Hochul announced the distribution of $28 million in Pandemic Emergency Assistance funding to help struggling families with children. Beginning May 14, the Office of Temporary and Disability Assistance will issue one-time payments of $250 to eligible […]
