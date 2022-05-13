5.13.22 – Cole & Company Podcast

CHARLES CITY, Iowa – A local bank and its Hawkeye spokesman were winners at the 31st Annual Iowa Motion Picture Awards. First Security Bank & Trust and University of Iowa quarterback Spencer Petras received two Awards of Achievement. One for in the category “Commercials with a Budget of $1,000-$4,999” where Petras steps in to rescue a group of young football players who are struggling on the field. The other was in the “Spokesperson” category for a series of videos where Petras promotes First Security’s services and dedication to financial literacy, including the tagline, “Don’t be a ‘Spend-ster.’ Listen to Spencer and save money with First Security.”
Comments / 0