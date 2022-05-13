5.13.22 – Cole & Company Podcast

On what may have been one of the raciest nights at the Knoxville Raceway in recent memory the drivers in all classes put on a show for the fans in attendance as Brian Brown won for the 58th time in his career pulling away after a late restart in the 410s, Clint Garner had to fend off four other challengers in a slide job fest in the scheduled 360s feature, while Aaron Reutzel dominated the make up feature in the 360s. Reutzel told KNIA/KRLS Sports the track was set up for great racing and he befitted from the Dunkins giving the drivers a great track.

KNOXVILLE, IA ・ 2 DAYS AGO