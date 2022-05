The Student Aquatic Center at the University of Tennessee-Knoxville will be closed this summer as the school fixes a decades-old sinkhole below the pool. The SAC was built in 1967 for students to enjoy the hot days of the year after class or work. There used to be games and fun events held throughout the semester by the university such as the “Dollar Dive”.

