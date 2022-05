Visit the Well ’Canes Market at the Medical Campus. Available every Tuesday and Thursday. Open year round from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., visit the Fred Cowell Mall, in front of the Calder Library. The University community can stop by and enjoy a number of vendors that participate weekly in the market. Offerings include acai bowls, arepas, ceviche, poke, pizza, tacos, and kettle corn, along with cuisine from India, Korea, Peru, Greece, and India, among others.

MIAMI, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO