Lee esta historia en español. Early voting in the primary runoff elections begins Monday and runs through Friday. Election Day is May 24. Several races from the March primary in Texas went to a runoff, meaning no candidate seeking their party’s nomination got more than 50% of the vote. So now, the top two candidates in those races are facing off this month. The results will determine who will be on the ballot in the general election in November.

TEXAS STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO