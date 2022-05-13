ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arizona State

Worcester: Arizona business owners cannot make own rules

Anthem Independent
Anthem Independent
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1E5KiX_0fdgH9aE00

I am writing this to all the business’s in the West Valley.

I was thrilled when our governor dropped the wearing of masks.

Now I still see signs that say “Mask must be worn” or “No mask, no service.” I can understand if some people still prefer to wear a mask in certain situations, but please don’t feel that as a business you have the right to make up your own rules.

I am sure the governor wouldn’t have dropped the mask mandate if he didn’t feel it was safe for our state ... Please, give us the freedom to choose to wear or not to wear a mask.

Comments / 0

Related
AZFamily

Records: 1-in-5 stores in Arizona are overcharging customers

A community is searching for a 12-year-old boy from Tolleson who went missing when he didn't come home from school. Special Suns fan goes to game for the first time, experiences Game 7. Updated: 48 minutes ago. A man who has nerve damage and is in a wheelchair got to...
PHOENIX, AZ
Grace Lieberman

Gov. Ducey plans to “finish the job” on I-10 expansion

The plans to expand the I-10 and improve the trip from Phoenix to Tucson announced this year are going full steam ahead, according to Gov. Doug Ducey. The $700 million project, announced during Ducey’s State of the State address in January, is focused on adding more lanes to the segment between Chandler and Casa Grande known as Wild Horse Pass. This part of the freeway is the last stretch to only have two lanes.
ARIZONA STATE
fox10phoenix.com

Arizona gas prices are increasing once again, numbers show

PHOENIX - Arizona's drivers are paying more for gas, once again, as the cost has fluctuated up and down in the last year or so. Prices nationwide increased another 15 cents in the last week, setting the national average at $4.48 a gallon. Putting it into perspective, to fill up a 15-gallon tank, you'll pay about $65, which is a $14 jump from six months ago.
ARIZONA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Arizona State
Local
Arizona Health
Local
Arizona Business
Local
Arizona Government
12news.com

Senate launches inquiry into Wendy Rogers' comments on Buffalo shooting

PHOENIX — Editor's Note: The above video is from an earlier broadcast. The Republican-controlled Arizona State Senate voted 24-3 Monday to conduct an ethics investigation of state Sen. Wendy Rogers, for a social media post suggesting that the suspect in the Buffalo massacre was a federal agent, echoing claims made by white nationalists.
FLAGSTAFF, AZ
The Water Desk

Arizona’s future water shock

PHOENIX – On a Saturday morning in late January a chill wind kicks up dust on the high desert ridge north of Scottsdale where wood skeletons of new homes appear above the mesquite and cactus of the Rio Verde Foothills. Along Rio Verde Drive a white tent marks the corner where Karen Nabity and Jennifer Simpson, longtime Foothills residents, collect petition signatures to head off a water emergency bearing down on them and hundreds of their neighbors.
ARIZONA STATE
KOLD-TV

Arizona sees uptick in flu, COVID cases

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - COVID cases and flu cases are both rising sharply as we head toward summer. But experts say it not something we can ignore. The latest numbers from state heath services show just under 5,000 new COVID cases for the week of May 1, with 9% test positivity. Four weeks earlier, we had fewer than 2,000 new cases and test positivity was 3%
ARIZONA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
arizonafoothillsmagazine.com

This is How Much Space $400K Gets You in Arizona

The median listing price for homes nationwide reached an all time high of $405,000 at the end of March. Rising alongside home prices is the increase in more square footage. According to The National Association of Home Builders, the average square footage of new single-family homes has increased to 2,561 square feet. With people working from home and spending more time indoors due to the pandemic, homeowners want more space. Read on to see just how much space $400,000 will get you in Arizona.
ARIZONA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Public Health
azbigmedia.com

Here’s how the innovative Southern Arizona economy is thriving

The Wandering Albatross has one of the largest recorded wingspans of living birds, ranging on average from 8.2 feet to 11.5 feet. With such a wing extension, the Wandering Albatross not only covers a lot of ground but can also remain in flight much longer than most other flighted birds. Organizations such as Sun Corridor and Arizona Association For Economic Development (AAED) alongside various city and state leaders are much like the Wandering Albatross, serving as Southern Arizona’s proverbial wings — expanding economic reach, dollars and regional cooperation.
TUCSON, AZ
SFGate

California Might Follow New York's Lead in Measuring Noisy Exhaust Systems

What happens when automotive technology takes a turn for the intrusive? There’s a fine line between hearing the archetypal sound of a car’s engine rumbling and being deafened by a car’s exhaust system that’s been modified beyond the point of comfort. Last year, New York debuted a law that fined drivers whose cars’ exhaust systems exceeded a certain decibel level. And now, it sounds like California might be next.
CALIFORNIA STATE
kjzz.org

Arizona lawmakers set to debate vaccine- and mask-related bills

Work continues at the state Capitol, albeit at a far slower pace than earlier in the session. There are still a number of bills awaiting votes — including three related to COVID-19 and the pandemic, with one seeking to ban schools from implementing COVID-19 vaccination requirements. This comes as...
ARIZONA STATE
theprescotttimes.com

2022 ARIZONA GIVES DAY RAISES

2022 ARIZONA GIVES DAY RAISES $6 MILLION FROM 32,068 DONATIONS FOR NEARLY 1,000 NONPROFITS ACROSS THE STATE. Arizona Gives Day 2022 raised more than $6 million for nearly 1,000 nonprofit organizations across the state during the 24-hour fundraising event in April. More than 32,000 donations were made to 918 of...
ARIZONA STATE
roselawgroupreporter.com

Two Arizona tribal leaders make case for critically needed water projects

White Mountain Apache Chairwoman Gwendena Lee-Gatewood, left, and Colorado River Indian Tribes Chairwoman Amelia Flores urged a Senate committee to back water legislation critical to their tribes. /Photo by Reagan Priest/Cronkite News. Leaders of two Arizona tribes asked lawmakers Wednesday to support funding for development of critical water infrastructure and...
ARIZONA STATE
KTAR.com

Weekend wrap-up: Here are the biggest Arizona stories from May 13-15

PHOENIX — Metro Phoenix witnessed the hottest weekend of the year so far, high ranking Phoenix officials and police chief Jeri Williams are being sued by three former assistant chiefs, and eastbound U.S. 60 in Tempe reopens after a week-long closure due to a water line break. Here are...
PHOENIX, AZ
Anthem Independent

Anthem Independent

Anthem, Phoenix, AZ
123
Followers
891
Post
8K+
Views
ABOUT

A community news source serving the Anthem development in Arizona as well as portions of north Phoenix, focusing on the local people, places and neighbors.

 https://www.yourvalley.net/anthem-independent/

Comments / 0

Community Policy