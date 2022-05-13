ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Steelers sign OL Trent Scott, release Malcolm Pridgeon

By Curt Popejoy
 3 days ago
On Friday, the Pittsburgh Steelers announced they had signed offensive tackle Trent Scott to a one-year contract. To make room on the roster, the Steelers released offensive lineman Malcolm Pridgeon.

Scott has been in the league since 2018 when he was signed as an undrafted free agent out of Grambling State. As a rookie, Scott played in nine games and started one at left tackle.

In 2020, Scott joined the Carolina Panthers and started four games at left tackle before going onto IR, forcing him to miss all of the 2021 season. Scott should compete in training camp to be a reserve offensive tackle on the 53-man roster assuming he’s healthy.

IN THIS ARTICLE
