Child Struck in Face by Stray Bullet Leaves Hospital
By Associated Press
US News and World Report
3 days ago
NEW YORK (AP) — A New York City girl who was only 11 months old when she was struck in the face by a stray bullet in January was released from a hospital Friday after relearning how to talk and walk. Catherine Arias walked out of Blythedale Children’s...
A 58-year-old man in Westchester was hospitalized after being stabbed with a sword during a dispute with his roommate, police said. In Yonkers, officers responded to a reported assault between two men in a multi-family home on Woodworth Avenue on Sunday, May 15. According to a spokesperson from the Yonkers...
Update: Samuel Cedeno was found at a New York hospital on Sunday, his mother told PIX11 News. IRVINGTON, N.J. (PIX11) – The mother of a young New Jersey man who started acting strangely in recent weeks appealed for the public’s help Saturday to find her son, 26-year-old Samuel Cedeno. “His behavior changed. He thought someone […]
An 11-year-old girl was shot and killed while walking home from school in the Bronx Monday night, police say. According to the NYPD, 11-year-old Kyhara Tay was shot in the abdomen around 5 p.m., and when police arrived, she was pronounced dead. Police are searching for the three people involved...
One man is dead and a woman was grazed by a bullet after a shooting Sunday near a park in the Bronx. Police say the shooting happened before 8 p.m. Sunday near Rogers Place and Dawson Street by Bill Rainey Park. According to officers, 27-year-old Gabriel Ramirez Gomez was shot...
POUGHKEEPSIE – City police Poughkeepsie are investigating the circumstances that resulted in a man walking into MidHudson Regional Hospital on Saturday night with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound to the face. City 911 received a report of a disturbance on Market Street at approximately 10:38 p.m. As police units were...
NEW YORK (AP) — A man charged with shooting up a New York City subway train last month in an attack that wounded 10 people pleaded not guilty Friday to terrorism and other charges. Frank James entered the plea in federal court in Brooklyn, where U.S, District Judge William...
The NYPD is searching for a man in his 20s who slashed a 26-year-old woman with a boxcutter on a Bronx subway platform.
The man approached the victim on the subway platform at the 174th Street Station near Crotona Park on May 7.
A 27-year-old motorcyclist from North Jersey was ejected and killed in a Sunday afternoon crash on Route 80, state police confirmed. Jose Mora was heading westbound on a BMW motorcycle when he rear-ended a Volkswagen Jetta near milepost 22.2 in Allamuchy just before 1:35 p.m., NJSP Sgt. Philip Curry told DailyVoice.com.
A second person has now died after a hit-and-run crash on Long Island.The crash happened around 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, May 11 in Holtsville.Ryan Walker, age 37, and Robert Kehlenbeck, age 46, were working on a 1989 F-150 pickup truck parked outside of Walker’s residence, located at 5474 Express Drive…
The man accused of killing ten people in a mass shooting at a Buffalo, NY, supermarket called Hasidic Jews "deplorable" and referenced New Jersey communities with growing Jewish populations in a 180-page manifesto officials said he posted online. Payton Gendron, 18, appeared in court Saturday hours after the shooting at...
NEW YORK - Police want your help finding the man who attacked a mother walking with her son in the Bronx. Police say it happened at 5:20 p.m. on May 4 on Grand Concourse and Anthony Avenues. Police say the woman was walking with her 4-year-old son when a man ran up behind her and pulled her hair, dragging her to the ground. Her son went down with her. The suspect then stole her $6,500 chain from around her neck. He ran off and got away on a green scooter. Both mother and son are OK. Anyone with any information is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or via DM on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.
