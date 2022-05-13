ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Child Struck in Face by Stray Bullet Leaves Hospital

By Associated Press
US News and World Report
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNEW YORK (AP) — A New York City girl who was only 11 months old when she was struck in the face by a stray bullet in January was released from a hospital Friday after relearning how to talk and walk. Catherine Arias walked out of Blythedale Children’s...

