Gov. Brian Kemp (R-GA) Touts ‘160%’ Increase In Early Voting Despite Democrat Hysteria Over GA Voting Bill

North Carolinians are heading to the polls today for their state’s primary as multiple Republican candidates for Senate are fighting for the nomination. First, Congressman Ted Budd, candidate for Senate in North Carolina, joined to discuss why he believes former President Trump’s endorsement has been so valuable for his campaign, what he accomplished in the House and what is driving voters in his state. Later, former North Carolina Governor and candidate for Senate a Pat McCrory joins to share why he believes independent voters in the state could boost him at the polls and how his time as governor has prepared him for the Senate.

