Virginia State

Brittany Force breaks track marks in NHRA’s Virginia return

 3 days ago

DINWIDDIE, Va. (AP) — Top Fuel points leader Brittany Force broke both ends of the track record at Virginia Motorsports Park in qualifying Friday for the Virginia NHRA Nationals.

In the NHRA’s first event at the track in three years, Force had a 3.710-second run at 335.82 mph. She has nine of the 10 fastest runs in Top Fuel history.

“It cleared up and (crew chief David) Grubnic had a goal set and we hit that mark,” Force said. “We’re excited about that and (I’m) pretty excited to make that run here in Virginia. It’s been since 2019 that we were here last, so to be able to come out here for the fans and make that run and put a show for them, that was great. We just want to keep improving and see what we can do on race day.”

Matt Hagan led in Funny Car and Angie Smith in Pro Stock Motorcycle.

Hagan, the points leader, broke the track speed record with a 3.914 at 335.82 in a Dodge Charger SRT Hellcat. Smith set track records with her pass of 6.788 at 200.38 — the first 200-mph motorcycle run in track history — on a Buell.

