ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Real Estate

Check out the vivid pops of color inside $1.2 million home listed in Dallas

By TJ Macias
Fort Worth Star-Telegram
Fort Worth Star-Telegram
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=11Akuu_0fdfXkX500

A beautiful residence tucked away in a corner lot in Dallas, Texas, has listed for $1.19 million .

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4G2hhU_0fdfXkX500
Interior Photos courtesy of Kelley McMahon of Compass Realty

While the home is spacious and ideal for entertaining with its open floor plan, it comes alive thanks to pops of color in the five-bedroom, three-bathroom home — mainly the kitchen and bathrooms.

Complementing the sleek hardwood flooring and the white walls, the colors on the fireplace and the tile on the walls of the kitchen and bathrooms stand out, giving the house a sunny personality.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2mMbDM_0fdfXkX500
Interior Photos courtesy of Kelley McMahon of Compass Realty

There are two guest bedrooms, along with a large primary bedroom that is connected to a rooftop patio overlooking the backyard.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3C6iFu_0fdfXkX500
Interior Photos courtesy of Kelley McMahon of Compass Realty

The top level has a game room and bar area, perfect for gatherings.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4H5QnZ_0fdfXkX500
Bedroom Photos courtesy of Kelley McMahon of Compass Realty

Features, according to the listing on Compass, include:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1T7ZWA_0fdfXkX500
Bathroom Photos courtesy of Kelley McMahon of Compass Realty

  • Two-car garage

  • TPO roofing

  • Original hardwood flooring throughout first floor

  • New carpet upstairs

  • Repainted

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=35hNyU_0fdfXkX500
Terrace Photos courtesy of Kelley McMahon of Compass Realty

The listing is held by Kelley McMahon of Compass.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ASNzj_0fdfXkX500
Bathroom Photos courtesy of Kelley McMahon of Compass Realty

House for sale in Utah hides a wild interior. ‘They picked a theme and stuck with it’

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
State
Utah State
Architectural Digest

Russell Wilson and Ciara Nab a $25 Million European-Style Denver Mansion

Just one week after word surfaced that Russell Wilson and Ciara listed their Washington state property for $36 million, details on their new pad in Colorado have been reported. According to Dirt, the new Denver Broncos quarterback and his entertainer wife have purchased a mansion in the Cherry Hills Village area just outside of Denver. While the deal was off market and firm details on the sale price aren’t available, speculators have landed on $25 million.
DENVER, CO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dallas#White Walls#Tile#Terrace#Housing List#Interior#Compass Realty Features#Tpo#Compass Realty House
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Real Estate
Simplemost

Man Finds 2.38-Carat Brown Diamond In State Park

A regular visitor to an Arkansas diamond mine made his most significant find yet: A brown diamond weighing in at more than 2 carats. Arkansas resident Adam Hardin, who has frequented Arkansas’ Crater of Diamonds State Park for the past decade, discovered the largest diamond found at the park so far this year on April 10.
ARKANSAS STATE
SheKnows

Betty White’s Adorable $10.6 Million Brentwood Home Will Go to One Lucky Buyer — See Photos

Betty White has been gone for four months and she is still sadly missed. For anyone looking for a piece of Hollywood history, her beloved Brentwood home has come up for sale of $10.575 million. The family-friendly neighborhood has long been a celebrity favorite for A-list stars like Reese Witherspoon, Arnold Schwarzenegger and Gwyneth Paltrow, so this property should be snapped up pretty quickly.
LOS ANGELES, CA
US News and World Report

How Much to Tip Hairdressers

Whether you frequent an upscale salon or a local barber shop, you might feel uncertain about how much to tip – and it’s no wonder. Tipping can feel arbitrary, and you might be unsure about your understanding of tipping etiquette. For instance, are there hard and fast rules around tipping, or is it up to your discretion? Is there a going rate? Do barbers and stylists expect a certain percentage? Is cash best? Do you tip salon assistants?
SCOTTSDALE, AZ
Fort Worth Star-Telegram

Fort Worth Star-Telegram

Fort Worth, TX
1K+
Followers
492
Post
355K+
Views
ABOUT

The Fort Worth Star-Telegram has quite the history of innovation and public service as it has grown over the years. Its founding publisher, Amon G. Carter Sr., was a renowned booster of Fort Worth and West Texas, with the Star-Telegram sporting the largest circulation of any paper in Texas. In 1922, the paper began the first Fort Worth radio station, WBAP, “We Bring a Program,” and also established the first television station in the southern half of the United States in 1948, and brought in color in 1954. In 1982, the Star-Telegram founded the oldest continually operating online news service in the country, Star-Text. That history of innovation and service continues today with the production of the most relevant news products serving the interests of Fort Worth and the surrounding area.

 https://www.star-telegram.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy