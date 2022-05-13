Check out the vivid pops of color inside $1.2 million home listed in Dallas

A beautiful residence tucked away in a corner lot in Dallas, Texas, has listed for $1.19 million .

Interior Photos courtesy of Kelley McMahon of Compass Realty

While the home is spacious and ideal for entertaining with its open floor plan, it comes alive thanks to pops of color in the five-bedroom, three-bathroom home — mainly the kitchen and bathrooms.

Complementing the sleek hardwood flooring and the white walls, the colors on the fireplace and the tile on the walls of the kitchen and bathrooms stand out, giving the house a sunny personality.

There are two guest bedrooms, along with a large primary bedroom that is connected to a rooftop patio overlooking the backyard.

The top level has a game room and bar area, perfect for gatherings.

Features, according to the listing on Compass, include:

Two-car garage

TPO roofing

Original hardwood flooring throughout first floor

New carpet upstairs

Repainted

The listing is held by Kelley McMahon of Compass.

