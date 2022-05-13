Border Patrol Pursuit Ends in Major Crash | San Diego County

05.13.2022 | 10:30 AM | SAN DIEGO – The female suspect was having a mental episode all night and was throwing glass bottles and feces at the neighbor’s house behind her property. She was also threatening to kill the neighbors. This morning, SDPD officers were called in to check on her welfare. At some point, the decision was made to breach her door and when the first officer attempted to enter, the suspect threw burning oil on the officer. According to a witness, the oil seemed to be on the officers’ arms and chest areas. He was transported to a local hospital with 2nd-degree burns and is expected to be okay. A Code 10 level SWAT response call was made, and after several attempts to get the woman out, the SWAT response was upgraded to a Code 11. UPDATE: 3:00 pm The suspect is still barricaded inside her residence. A Full SWAT team response is present. They are negotiating with the woman. It has been learned that she has a felony warrant out for arrest presently. UPDATE: 5:30 pm added video of the officer who was burnt added video of flash bang and pepper balls breaking windows For licensing, contact info@onscene.tv Follow our other platforms! IG – https://www.instagram.com/onscenetv/?hl=en FB – https://www.facebook.com/onscenetv/

SAN DIEGO, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO