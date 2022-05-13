ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Diego County, CA

Border Patrol Pursuit Ends in Major Crash | San Diego County

By Doug Aguillard
onscene.tv
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the article05.12.2022 | 9:23 AM | SAN DIEGO COUNTY – A U.S. Border Patrol Agent spotted a suspicious vehicle loaded with people heading down the westbound Otay Lakes Rd, as it was passing the Lower Otay Lake. The Agent turned on his overhead lights and siren and...

onscene.tv

Comments / 1

Nationwide Report

1 person hospitalized after a single-vehicle crash in North County (San Diego County, CA)

1 person hospitalized after a single-vehicle crash in North County (San Diego County, CA)Nationwide Report. On Saturday, one person suffered injuries after a traffic collision in North County that also sparked a vegetation fire. As per the initial information, the single-vehicle crash took place at about 6:39 p.m. near Interstate 15 and Old Highway 395 [...]
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, CA
kusi.com

Border Patrol agent, Daniel Salazar, dies in fatal car crash

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Authorities Monday publicly identified a U.S. Border Patrol agent who died last week in a car crash in the far southern reaches of the San Diego area. Shortly before 6 a.m. Friday, a fellow member of the federal agency found 40-year-old Daniel Salazar of Santee dead next to his damaged vehicle on an embankment alongside a rural road south of state Route 94 in Potrero, just north of the international line, according to the county Medical Examiner’s Office.
SAN DIEGO, CA
sandiegocountynews.com

Woman fatally struck by vehicle in San Marcos

San Marcos, CA–A female pedestrian Friday evening was struck and killed by an SUV as she illegally crossed Mission Road Friday evening in San Marcos, authorities said. Deputies along with fire and medical personnel responded to a report of a traffic collision involving a vehicle and pedestrian on Mission Road in the area of Barham Drive.
SAN MARCOS, CA
NBC San Diego

WATCH: Man Taken Into Custody on School Campus in Escondido After Police Chase

Shortly after 11 a.m. on Monday, Carlsbad police began pursuing a stolen brown Ford Explorer, following the vehicle into neighboring Encinitas, then down to Carmel Valley before turning back north. Sheriff's deputies took over the pursuit at that point, following the vehicle down the Pacific Coast Highway. Police said the...
ESCONDIDO, CA
onscene.tv

Possible Arson Sparks 3-Alarm Fire at Mall | San Bernardino

05.15.2022 | 6:48 PM | SAN BERNARDINO – Authorities responded to reports of a structure fire at the abandoned Carousel Mall in San Bernardino. Arriving units found a possible arson suspect inside the burning building and called SBPD to detain the individual. Heavy pressurized smoke was coming from the...
SAN BERNARDINO, CA
Boston 25 News WFXT

Sophisticated drug tunnel found connecting San Diego to Tijuana

SAN DIEGO — An underground cross-border tunnel was discovered on Saturday that spans the length of a football field from Tijuana to a warehouse in Otay Mesa. Six people have been charged in connection with allegedly trafficking drugs through the tunnel that crossed the U.S.-Mexico border, over 60 feet below the surface, the U.S. Attorney’s Office announced on Monday.
SAN DIEGO, CA
sandiegocountynews.com

Man found dead in San Diego jail identified

San Diego, CA–The San Diego County Medical Examiner’s Office released the identity of a 31-year-old man found dead in a holding cell on May 5 in San Diego. Leonel Villasenor was arrested by San Diego police on May 4 and booked for violation of a protection order and theft.
SAN DIEGO, CA
NewsBreak
Traffic
NewsBreak
Public Safety
CBS 8

Man killed in City Heights shooting

SAN DIEGO COUNTY, Calif — A predawn shooting left a man dead in a City Heights alley Monday, according to the San Diego Police Department. Patrol officers responding to reports of gunfire in a neighborhood between Interstate 805 and state Route 15 found the 52-year-old victim suffering from at least one gunshot wound in the 4200 block of 35th Street shortly before 4:30 a.m., according to the San Diego Police Department.
SAN DIEGO, CA
onscene.tv

SWAT Team Called For Woman Who Burned Officer | San Diego

05.13.2022 | 10:30 AM | SAN DIEGO – The female suspect was having a mental episode all night and was throwing glass bottles and feces at the neighbor’s house behind her property. She was also threatening to kill the neighbors. This morning, SDPD officers were called in to check on her welfare. At some point, the decision was made to breach her door and when the first officer attempted to enter, the suspect threw burning oil on the officer. According to a witness, the oil seemed to be on the officers’ arms and chest areas. He was transported to a local hospital with 2nd-degree burns and is expected to be okay. A Code 10 level SWAT response call was made, and after several attempts to get the woman out, the SWAT response was upgraded to a Code 11. UPDATE: 3:00 pm The suspect is still barricaded inside her residence. A Full SWAT team response is present. They are negotiating with the woman. It has been learned that she has a felony warrant out for arrest presently. UPDATE: 5:30 pm added video of the officer who was burnt added video of flash bang and pepper balls breaking windows For licensing, contact info@onscene.tv Follow our other platforms! IG – https://www.instagram.com/onscenetv/?hl=en FB – https://www.facebook.com/onscenetv/
SAN DIEGO, CA
kusi.com

One man dead after fatal shooting in North Park

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – A man died Monday in a North Park shooting that is still under investigation. San Diego Police officers found one man with at least one gun shot wound to the chest after reports of shots fired in an area near 35th Street and Orange Avenue around 4:20 a.m.
SAN DIEGO, CA

