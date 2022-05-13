West Coast Halloween Convention Is Here!

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – It has been a cool and wet May thus far. This week, we will have a compliment of all the spring weather, but slightly warmer than early this month. We start the week with clouds and spotty showers in Portland. We will work that out of the forecast by the afternoon and evening. We should have plenty of sunbreaks and blue sky as we get closer to the evening commute.

