Portland, OR

West Coast Halloween Convention Is Here!

Channel 6000
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe West Coast Halloween Convention is the perfect event for those who love to...

www.koin.com

Channel 6000

Tech Tuesday: AI-controlled cargo ship completes journey

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – History was made in the logistics industry Monday after a cargo ship controlled by artificial intelligence completed its first voyage. Tech Expert Greg Nibler discussed that and Sony’s announcement of its PlayStation Plus tiers subscription system and Toyota filing a patent for a pooper scooper robot.
PORTLAND, OR
Channel 6000

Buddhist chaplains on the rise in US, offering broad appeal

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Wedged into a recliner in the corner of her assisted living apartment in Portland, Skylar Freimann, who has a terminal heart condition and pulmonary illness, anxiously eyed her newly arrived hospital bed on a recent day and worried over how she would maintain independence as she further loses mobility.
PORTLAND, OR
Channel 6000

Smooth sailing Tuesday: No rain for Portland

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – You definitely won’t have to twist your friend’s arm to go outside today. For those with little ones, you shouldn’t have to persuade them to get outside today. It will be a nice day to just get outdoors and soak in the sun.
PORTLAND, OR
Channel 6000

Lawsuit accuses Pizza Schmizza franchise owner of withholding wages

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – A former bartender at the Pizza Schmizza locations in Portland’s Pearl District and Northwest Portland is suing the company’s owner and asking him to pay back the $1,400 in wages he’s owed. Richard Lederer filed the complaint on May 6 against Enso...
PORTLAND, OR
Portland, OR
Oregon Government
Portland, OR
Channel 6000

Fagan on Oregon’s new postmark rule, secure elections

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Secretary of State Shemia Fagan is the state official in charge of Oregon’s elections, making sure they’re secure and accurate. She’s a native Oregonian and a Democrat who has served in both the House and the Senate. Fagan joined Eye on Northwest...
OREGON STATE
Channel 6000

Monday’s forecast: Morning showers with afternoon sunbreaks

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – It has been a cool and wet May thus far. This week, we will have a compliment of all the spring weather, but slightly warmer than early this month. We start the week with clouds and spotty showers in Portland. We will work that out of the forecast by the afternoon and evening. We should have plenty of sunbreaks and blue sky as we get closer to the evening commute.
PORTLAND, OR

