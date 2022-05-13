‘General Hospital’ Celebrates Filming 15,000 Episodes! That is quite the milestone.

ABC’s General Hospital just hit a milestone. They filmed their 15,000th episode this past week. The episode will air on June 17. GH first debuted in 1963.They have sure been through a lot since the show first hit daytime television! General Hospital is the second longest running American soap opera, right behind Guiding Light.

Before the days of VCR and DVRs, fans would rush home from school just to get to the show in time!

Who do you think has been the soap opera’s greatest ‘super couple’ of all time? Obviously Luke and Laura must top the list! Holly and Robert? Duke and Anna?

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by General Hospital (@generalhospitalabc)