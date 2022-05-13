ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV & Videos

‘General Hospital’ Celebrates Filming 15,000 Episodes

By Holly Haze
MIX 107.9
MIX 107.9
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3XVvP1_0fdevbwt00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0sm4qr_0fdevbwt00

Source: Liliane Lathan / Getty

‘General Hospital’ Celebrates Filming 15,000 Episodes! That is quite the milestone.

ABC’s General Hospital just hit a milestone. They filmed their 15,000th episode this past week. The episode will air on June 17. GH first debuted in 1963.They have sure been through a lot since the show first hit daytime television! General Hospital is the second longest running American soap opera, right behind Guiding Light.

Before the days of VCR and DVRs, fans would rush home from school just to get to the show in time!

Who do you think has been the soap opera’s greatest ‘super couple’ of all time? Obviously Luke and Laura must top the list! Holly and Robert? Duke and Anna?

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by General Hospital (@generalhospitalabc)

Comments / 0

Related
MIX 107.9

Reba Joining ABC Drama ‘Big Sky’

Reba McEntire fans, Reba is coming back to television…finally.  The country music legend has landed a series regular role on the ABC drama Big Sky.  Reba’s going to play the role of Sunny Brick, a successful outfitter with a history of having missing customers.  The series is based on the books of the same name […]
TV SERIES
Hello Magazine

Robin Roberts in tears as she makes confession about partner Amber Laign

Robin Roberts got emotional as she opened up about her relationship with partner Amber Laign, especially in the midst of a challenging health battle. The Good Morning America star made an appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show to promote her new book, Brighter By the Day. VIDEO: Robin Roberts enjoys...
CELEBRITIES
SheKnows

After More Than Four Decades in Soaps, Days of Our Lives’ John Aniston Finally Gets What He Deserves

Playing bad has been very, very good for the actor. It took 42 years of working in soaps for John Aniston (Victor, Days of Our Lives) to get his first Daytime Emmy nomination back in 2017. And although he wound up losing to Steve Burton — who at the time was playing Dylan on The Young and the Restless — we’re thrilled to announce that this year, Aniston is 100 percent guaranteed to walk away a winner. Why? Because the National Academy of Television Arts and Sciences has announced that during the live ceremony held on June 24, Aniston will be the recipient of the Lifetime Achievement Award.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Episodes#Luke And Laura#Abc#Gh#American#Guiding Light
SheKnows

The Property Brothers Reveal They Are 'Directly Responsible' For Renée Zellweger & Ant Anstead Meeting

Click here to read the full article. It seems like everyone was rooting for Renée Zellweger and Ant Anstead to get together, including an unexpected duo: the Property Brothers. Drew and Jonathan Scott recently revealed that they were the ones that ended up getting Zellweger and Anstead to meet, and subsequently fall in love. And their hard work ended up paying off! Back on April 14, 2022, the Scott brothers sat down with ExtraTV to talk about everything from Drew’s upcoming fatherhood to Jonathan loving GF Zooey Deschanel’s Vanity Fair gown. While we loved the entire interview, we’re losing it over...
CELEBRITIES
Popculture

Netflix Cancels Major Show After Two Seasons

Netflix has canceled another one of its major shows, with this one getting the ax after only two seasons. Variety reports that hit sci-fi drama Raising Dion has been dropped by the streamer, following its recent season debut. The news seems to have been revealed by series star Sammi Haney, who shared the news with fans on Instagram. "Sad to say that Raising Dion is CANCELED [sic] Thank you for all of the amazing support we got from all of our wonderful fans!" Haney wrote, in part. "Season 2 was a success, equal to Season 1, even if just looking at how many people watched all of it and wanted a season 3!"
TV SERIES
Hello Magazine

Princess Eugenie announces exciting news following emotional message to the Queen

Princess Eugenie has taken to her Instagram Stories to make an exciting announcement related to The Anti-Slavery Collective, which she co-founded with her best friend Julia de Boinville back in 2017. Resharing a message from the charity organisation, the mother-of-one revealed she was posting "news from my charity". WATCH: Princess...
CELEBRITIES
Hello Magazine

Hoda Kotb supports co-star Jenna Bush Hager as she steps away from Today

Hoda Kotb took to social media to show her support for her co-star and close friend Jenna Bush Hager as she embarked on a brand new adventure. The Today host shared a snapshot of her co-host's book tour schedule, which took her around the country to talk about her latest release with sister Barbara P. Bush.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
General Hospital
NewsBreak
Instagram
Hello Magazine

Kate Hudson inundated with messages after making unexpected announcement

Kate Hudson has realized one of her dreams and has taken to Instagram to share the incredible news with her 15 million followers. Sharing two pictures of her looking casual in a pair of baggy dip-dyed trousers and a white tank top, and singing into a microphone, the actress announced a surprising career change.
CELEBRITIES
Hello Magazine

Gwyneth Paltrow reveals upcoming family change with her children

Gwyneth Paltrow is a doting mom to two teenage children, Apple and Moses, who she shares with ex-husband Chris Martin. The family are notoriously private, but over the weekend the award-winning actress gave a rare insight into their upcoming plans - and how they are changing things up this year for Mother's Day.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
PopCrush

Sharon Osbourne Calls Out Cancel Culture Hypocrisy: ‘If Hitler Were Alive Today, They Would Give Him a TV Show’

Last month it was revealed that Sharon Osbourne would be returning to television, partnered with Piers Morgan on a new U.K. series named The Talk. This comes nearly a year after Osbourne was suspended and eventually exited the U.S. talk show The Talk after expressing her support for Morgan in an intense discussion over race with co-host Sheryl Underwood. Now, in a new interview with the U.K.'s Sunday Times, Osbourne reveals how cancel culture impacted her as she eventually parted ways with her longtime daytime talk series amidst public backlash.
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Woman reveals red flags in her date’s apartment, including two pregnancy books: ‘I don’t have words’

A woman has revealed several “red flags” that she found in the apartment of the man she’s dating, which included two books about pregnancy and a woman’s ring.In a recent video shared to TikTok, Devin, @discoveringdevin, filmed herself sitting on a bed and putting her thumb down, as the text reads: “Red flags in his apartment.”She then began by showing four Apple MacBooks, all placed on top of each other, on a desk. “Four laptops…what are you hiding?” Devin wrote in the text over the clip.Next, she documented what appeared to be a “girl’s ring” on a white shelf....
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
ComicBook

Chris Rock Finally Breaks Silence on Will Smith's Oscars Slap

After weeks of silence, Chris Rock has finally addressed his now-infamous incident with Will Smith at March's 94th Annual Academy Awards. During another sold-out show at Baltimore's Lyric Performing Arts Center on Friday, Rock directly referenced the slap, but only spent a second on it before moving on with his set.
BALTIMORE, MD
Popculture

Host and Reality TV Star Reveals Engagement to High School Sweetheart After 17 Years Together

Spring is always a big time for engagements and weddings, and two beloved internet personalities are the latest to update their relationship status. On April 18, Rachel "Seltzer" Quirico revealed she and longtime boyfriend Trevor "TorcH" Housten were tying the knot after 17 years together. Both of them are beloved figures in the esports world, with Seltzer notably starring in the Syfy reality show WCG Ultimate Gamer. She's also hosted numerous esports tournaments and events for TV/streaming outlets; she also made a recent appearance on G4 TV's Boosted.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
MIX 107.9

MIX 107.9

1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
201K+
Views
ABOUT

Mix 107.9 Charlotte’s Best Mix!

 https://mix1079.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy