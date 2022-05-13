ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

WPIAL Softball and Lacrosse Playoff Brackets revealed

By Bob Cupp
butlerradio.com
 4 days ago

–Seneca Valley will open the Class 6A playoffs against Bethel Park next Wednesday in the First Round. –The Mars girls received a First Round...

butlerradio.com

abc27 News

4-star wide out Rodney Gallagher loved Penn State visit

You can tell right when you turn on the tape that Laurel Highlands wide receiver, Rodney Gallagher, is a special talent. The rising senior is a four-star prospect is heading into his senior season ranked as the nation’s 14th best receiver in the country for the Class of 2023, according to ESPN. But football wasn’t […]
PENN, PA
butlerradio.com

Butler’s High School Choir To Put On Free Concert

Local student musicians are preparing for a performance later this week. The Butler Senior High Choirs will present a Spring Concert this Wednesday beginning at 7 p.m. in the Intermediate School Auditorium. The theme of the concert is “Dreams” so all the selections will relate to a musical journey in...
BUTLER, PA
butlerradio.com

Mars And Seneca Valley Ready For Prom Weekend

A couple of high schools are getting ready for prom this weekend.. Students in Mars will have their prom tonight at the Marriott in Cranberry. The evening runs from 6:45-11 p.m. with the theme of “Masquerade.”. Seneca Valley students will have a “Night at the Casino”, for their prom...
MARS, PA
butlerradio.com

BC3 Readies For Commencement

Butler County Community College is getting ready for their 54th commencement ceremony later this week. College officials announced that a series of five outdoor mini-ceremonies will begin at 1 p.m. Wednesday on their main campus. The ceremonies for graduates of each academic division and their guests will be held in...
BUTLER COUNTY, PA
butlerradio.com

SRU Alum Recognized As Top Teacher

A former Slippery Rock University student who is now teaching in North Carolina is receiving high praise, and some cash, for being a leader in her field. Victoria Lightfoot is a teacher at Milbrook Magnet Elementary in Raleigh and a 2010 graduate at SRU. She was recently named as one of 60 recipients of the Milken Education Award. It honors early-to-mid career teachers for their achievements.
SLIPPERY ROCK, PA
butlerradio.com

Judith Ann (Hook) Grossman

Judith Ann (Hook) Grossman, 61, of Prospect was loving, genuine, selfless, loyal, endlessly supportive, and a peacekeeper. She was born April 7, 1961, in Butler, and she passed away Saturday at her home, surrounded by her loved ones. Shortly after graduating from Butler High School in 1979, she met her adoring husband, Marvin Grossman, whom she married on October 23, 1982.
PROSPECT, PA
butlerradio.com

David C. Jackson

David C. Jackson, 73, of Butler passed away on Thursday, May 12, 2022. He was born in Pittsburgh on March 7, 1949 to late David and Kathleen Jackson. David was a graduate of Canevin High School and later went on to receive his Master’s Degree from Slippery Rock University. He Honorably served his country in the United States Coast Guard. David was employed as an insurance adjuster with Erie Insurance for over 22 years, then as a mobile therapist through Glade Run Lutheran Services, and also worked for Northwestern Human Services. He enjoyed working out at the gym, yardwork, working in the garage, and watching classic movies such as Star Wars, The Alamo, and Star Trek. Also, he was known to be an avid reader, especially of Christian literature and psychology. David was the beloved husband of Rachele (Ferraro) Jackson since their marriage in 1996; father of David Jackson, Kirk (Miranda) Jackson, and Jeremiah Jackson; brother of Chris Jackson and Mary (Jim) Murzyn; and grandfather of Joshua, Gabriel, Haley Rose, Elijah, and Isabella. Dave is also survived by his daughter in law Amy Jackson. He was preceded in death by his beloved son Craig Jackson. Family and friends received on Tuesday, May 17, 2022 from 5-7 PM at the SPENCER D. GEIBEL FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES, 140 NEW CASTLE RD, BUTLER, PA 16001. Full military honors to immediately follow in the funeral home. Burial will be held privately at Butler County Memorial Park. WWW.SPENCERDGEIBEL.COM.
BUTLER, PA
Your Radio Place

Win Pittsburgh Zoo tickets HERE

AVC Communications wants to send you to the Pittsburgh Zoo! Sign up below for a chance to win a pair of Pittsburgh Zoo tickets for the 2022 season. Contest ends at midnight Thursday, May 19 and winners will be drawn on Friday, May 20. One entry per person, please. Duplicate entries will be disqualified. For more information about the Pittsburgh Zoo Click here.
PITTSBURGH, PA
PennLive.com

‘Quecreek 9′ miner Dennis Hall dies

SOMERSET, Pa. — A member of the " Quecreek 9″ has died. Dennis “Harpo” Hall of Benscreek, and eight other coal miners were trapped about 245 underground in the Quecreek Mine in Lincoln Township from July 24-28, 2002. All were successfully saved in the “Nine for Nine” rescue that drew international attention.
SOMERSET, PA
beavercountyradio.com

Enon Valley Man Injured in North Beaver Township Accident

(North Beaver Twp., Lawrence County, Pa.) Pa state Police in new Castle are reporting that they were called to the scene of a one vehicle accident on Mount Jackson Road in North Beaver Township, Lawrence County Saturday afternoon around 12:52 PM. Upon arriving and investigating it was learned that 34-year-old...
LAWRENCE COUNTY, PA
butlerradio.com

Rep. Kelly Announces Winner Of Art Competition

Congressman Mike Kelly of Butler is recognizing students in the 16th District for their artwork. Kelly announced the winner of the annual Congressional art competition. Pilar Moschillo of Hickory won for her painted piece called “Midnight Suns.”. Winners will have their artwork displayed at the Cannon House Official Building...
BUTLER, PA
ellwoodcity.org

PHOTO: 2022 Riverside Prom Court

Riverside High School’s promenade will mark the coronation of the Prom King and Prom Queen on Friday, May 13. Promenade is held at the high school beginning at 5:30, when students will first promenade in the gymnasium then proceed to the auditorium. The stage has been decorated for the...
ELLWOOD CITY, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Greyhound passengers stranded in Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Greyhound Bus passengers were stuck waiting to catch their bus out of Pittsburgh. Some riders had been stuck inside the terminal for hours, or in some cases, even days.Greyhound told KDKA that the issue arose from a network delay due to cancellations out of New York City.In return, that has impacted Pittsburgh and the departing passengers.One woman, who had been traveling since Thursday, said she spent hours in several different cities while trying to get to her destination.She's not the only one sharing these issues."It comes over the speakers that 'all buses are delayed until further notice...
PITTSBURGH, PA

