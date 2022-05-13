WPIAL Softball and Lacrosse Playoff Brackets revealed

David C. Jackson, 73, of Butler passed away on Thursday, May 12, 2022. He was born in Pittsburgh on March 7, 1949 to late David and Kathleen Jackson. David was a graduate of Canevin High School and later went on to receive his Master’s Degree from Slippery Rock University. He Honorably served his country in the United States Coast Guard. David was employed as an insurance adjuster with Erie Insurance for over 22 years, then as a mobile therapist through Glade Run Lutheran Services, and also worked for Northwestern Human Services. He enjoyed working out at the gym, yardwork, working in the garage, and watching classic movies such as Star Wars, The Alamo, and Star Trek. Also, he was known to be an avid reader, especially of Christian literature and psychology. David was the beloved husband of Rachele (Ferraro) Jackson since their marriage in 1996; father of David Jackson, Kirk (Miranda) Jackson, and Jeremiah Jackson; brother of Chris Jackson and Mary (Jim) Murzyn; and grandfather of Joshua, Gabriel, Haley Rose, Elijah, and Isabella. Dave is also survived by his daughter in law Amy Jackson. He was preceded in death by his beloved son Craig Jackson. Family and friends received on Tuesday, May 17, 2022 from 5-7 PM at the SPENCER D. GEIBEL FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES, 140 NEW CASTLE RD, BUTLER, PA 16001. Full military honors to immediately follow in the funeral home. Burial will be held privately at Butler County Memorial Park. WWW.SPENCERDGEIBEL.COM.

