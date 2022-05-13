ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Broncos rookie minicamp: Bonitto, Dulcich, Mathis explain their jersey number choices

By GEORGE STOIA george.stoia@gazette.com
 3 days ago
Broncos outside linebacker Nik Bonitto (42) takes part in drills during a rookie minicamp NFL football session Friday at the team's headquarters in Centennial. The Associated Press

ENGLEWOOD • One of the first tasks as a rookie in the NFL is choosing your jersey number, and often there's meaning behind that choice .

For Broncos draft picks outside linebacker Nik Bonitto, tight end Greg Dulcich and cornerback Damarri Mathis, each had a different decision. And on Friday at Broncos rookie minicamp, they each got to finally don their new numbers.

“It was just one of the numbers that were available," said Bonitto, who chose No. 42 and was drafted in the second round out of Oklahoma. "I didn’t care what number I was given. I just picked whatever.”

Unlike Bonitto, Dulcich had a specific reason for picking No. 80, which was most notably worn by former Broncos great wide receiver Rod Smith.

"I thought it was cool and Rod Smith, especially, that's really awesome," said Dulcich, who was drafted in the third round out of UCLA. "He was a guy who was a undrafted free agent and reminds me how I was a walk-on. You've got to carry yourself with that mentality. ... It's really truly an honor to wear the same number as him."

As for Mathis, he didn't know the significance of his number, No. 27. That was the jersey of former Broncos cornerback Darrent Williams, who was killed in 2007 in a drive-by shooting. The organization has since named an award after him — The Darrent Williams Good Guy Award, which is given annually to the Bronco who best exemplifies Williams' enthusiasm, cooperation and honesty while dealing with members of the press.

Mathis has since done his research on Williams and hopes to live up to his reputation.

“I know now that the number has a lot of significance to it, but I didn’t pick it for a reason," Mathis said. "Out of the options that I had, I felt like that was a good number for me to pick. That’s the reason why I picked that ... I know it's a pretty big deal out here."

NBC Sports

Broncos re-sign Zack Johnson, waive Cortez Davis

The Broncos cut Zack Johnson on Thursday. They re-signed him Monday. The team announced it waived cornerback Cortez Davis in a corresponding move. Johnson is a first-year player from North Dakota State who was on practice squads with Arizona and Denver in 2021. He was originally signed by Green Bay as a college free agent in 2020.
DENVER, CO
FOX Sports

2022 NFL Draft: Minnesota Vikings Grades

With the 2022 NFL Draft in the books, the time has come for grades and reactions. We've compiled the opinions of several experts on how the Minnesota Vikings performed in this year's draft, which kicked off with a trade with the Detroit Lions. This was Kwesi Adofo-Mensah's first draft as...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
The Spun

College Football World Not Buying Nick Saban's Admission

Alabama head coach Nick Saban may claim to want more parity in college football, but fans aren't buying it. During an appearance with Paul Finebaum at the Regions Tradition, Saban, who has won seven national championships as a head coach, curiously argued for a more balanced college football landscape. "One...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
