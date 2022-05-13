ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Congress & Courts

Opinion: Sandra Day O'Connor knew something that America forgot

Goodyear Independent
Goodyear Independent
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2NqZws_0fdep0md00

It’s been more than 40 years since our mother made history.

Sandra Day O’Connor became the first female associate justice in the nearly 200-year history of the Supreme Court.

The 1981 Senate vote to confirm was 99-0, which seems unfathomable in today’s politically polarized times.

Twelve years later, in 1993, Mom welcomed the second female associate justice in the history of the high court when the Senate confirmed Ruth Bader Ginsburg, also by an impressive margin, 96-3.

This was Bipartisanship with a capital “B.”

And now, President Biden has signed legislation to erect statues of these two women legal pioneers somewhere on the U.S. Capitol grounds after unanimous consent in the Senate and an overwhelmingly bipartisan vote in the House.

The overwhelming support for the statues of these two women with very different backgrounds speaks to something missing from much of today’s politics: respect for the other. Disagreeing without being disagreeable. Understanding that the other point of view is not intended to ruin the country.

The two women being honored came from very different backgrounds — the Lazy B Ranch along the Arizona-New Mexico border and Brooklyn, New York; Republican Majority Leader in the Arizona Senate and co-founder of the Women’s Rights Project at the ACLU.

They may have had distinct philosophies of jurisprudence, but after Justice Ginsburg joined Mom on the bench they were bound together by their shared experiences as women pioneers.

When Mom graduated from Stanford Law School, she applied for a position as a lawyer with the firm Gibson, Dunn & Crutcher, only to be told she might find employment as a legal secretary – if she could type fast enough.

Yet it was U.S. Attorney General William French Smith – a Gibson, Dunn partner – who recommended her for the Supreme Court. Many years later, while speaking during the law firm’s 100th anniversary, Mom said, “All is forgiven.”

For Ruth Bader Ginsburg, who arrived at Harvard Law School in 1956, it was the dean who reportedly asked all nine women students to explain how they justified taking a place that would otherwise have gone to a man.

And when they were the two women among nine justices on the Supreme Court, Mom was able to share her own breast cancer experience with Justice Ginsburg, who was diagnosed with colon cancer. Mom’s advice: have chemo on Fridays so the nausea will have eased by Monday’s oral arguments.

There’s a thread that has run through our mother’s life.

She always seemed able to find the common ground in a divided country, whether during her years in the Arizona Legislature or navigating complicated issues that came before the justices at the highest court in the land.

In the Arizona Senate, she was legendary for hosting potluck parties at our home, with Dad pouring the favorite drinks of her colleagues, and everyone dancing to country western music. That made it harder for those same colleagues to treat her, and each other, poorly on the Senate floor. More was accomplished.

Her work didn’t end there. After retiring from the Supreme Court, Mom was presciently concerned about the lack of understanding about our system of government, and the disengagement and discord that inevitably follows.

She founded iCivics to ensure that all young Americans have the knowledge and will to participate in our unique experiment in self-governance.

Since then, iCivics has become the nation’s premier nonprofit provider of and advocate for high quality, nonpartisan, engaging civic education. Each year, iCivics serves up to 145,000 teachers and nine million students free of charge, which equates to the majority of our nation’s middle and high school students.

Of all her accomplishments, Justice O’Connor considers iCivics to be her most important work and greatest legacy.

In a politically polarized country, the civic education that Mom has been promoting is an essential tool to move the country forward by teaching students to find common ground, not to simply score political points but to keep government – federal, state and local – in a constant search to serve the common good.

The statues of these two pioneering women will count among a relatively small number of other similarly honored great women in U.S. history. This is a special honor for both our family and the Ginsburg family.

It is our hope that their impact on future generations is enduring and significant.

We want women and girls to see their futures as limitless, and that all Americans will be inspired to learn about and engage with the great nation they served.

Editor’s note: Jay O’Connor is a software industry executive. Scott O’Connor is a commercial real estate developer.

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Marjorie Taylor Greene lashes out after judge green-lights lawsuit that would ban her from ballot over Jan 6

A legal effort to ban Marjorie Taylor Greene from standing for re-election has been given the go-ahead by a federal judge, who denied the far-right Georgia congresswoman’s attempt to have the case against her thrown out – paving the way for further proceedings by the end of this week.The news led Ms Taylor Greene to complain that “I have to go to court on Friday and actually be questioned about something I’ve never been charged with and something I was completely against.”Ms Greene, a hardline pro-Trump Republican who has long circulated false conspiracy theories, is accused by campaigners of...
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sandra Day O'connor
Person
Ruth Bader Ginsburg
The Independent

Florida Republican says Democrats’ peaceful protest against redistricting was worse than Capitol riot

Florida Republicans have compared a protest against a newly drawn congressional map that dilutes Black voter strength in the state to the violent attempt to overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election on 6 January, 2021.On 21 April, a small group of mostly Black Democratic legislators staged a sit-in protest in the middle of the House floor, singing and praying and briefly delaying votes during a special legislation convened by Republican Governor Ron DeSantis, whose map eliminates two of the state’s four districts represented by Black Democrats and creates four more districts that lean Republican.State Rep Randy Fine...
PROTESTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Arizona Legislature#United States#The Supreme Court#House#The Lazy B Ranch#Republican#The Arizona Senate
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Supreme Court
NewsBreak
ACLU
Salon

New York Times reporters face blowback for withholding January 6 scoops to "pump up book sales"

House Republican Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) (Joe Raedle/Getty Images) There was a flurry of headlines last week when news broke that House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) said out loud that he thought former President Donald Trump should resign in the wake of the deadly Jan. 6 insurrection. The focus was on the fact that McCarthy lied about ever expressing that thought - until, of course, he was confronted with the audio recording of him saying exactly that.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Goodyear Independent

Goodyear Independent

Goodyear, AZ
215
Followers
949
Post
21K+
Views
ABOUT

A local news source focusing on Goodyear, Arizona, as one of the fastest-growing cities in the state and a hub for activity in the Southwest Valley.

 https://www.yourvalley.net/goodyear-independent/

Comments / 0

Community Policy