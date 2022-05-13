ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Syracuse Holds Off Fairfield to Advance in NCAA Tournament

By Mike McAllister
Olivia Adamson scored five goals to lead Syracuse women's lacrosse's 12-11 victory over Fairfield Friday evening in the first round of the NCAA Tournament. Meaghan Tyrrell added hat tricks for the Orange, while Emily Hawryschuk had two goals.

It looked for a while like Syracuse would cruise to an easy victory. After trailing by one after one quarter, Syracuse controlled the second to take an 8-5 lead into halftime. The Orange then pulled away even more in the third, pushing the lead to 11-6 going into the final quarter. With a five goal lead, Syracuse pulled starting goalie Kimber Hower in favor of Hannah Van Middelem to start the fourth.

That is when Fairfield made a run. The Stags would score five of the next six goals, each by a different player, to cut the lead to one with 3:36 remaining. Hower was reinserted into the game, but Fairfield still had a chance to tie. Fairfield goalie Olivia Conquest stopped a Meaghan Tyrrell shot to give possession back to the Stags with 58 seconds left.

Fairfield, playing down a player due to a previously issued yellow card, made a couple of crisp passes to give Amanda Kozak a shot at near pointblank range. The shot went wide, Syracuse regained possession and ran out the final 10 seconds to secure the victory.

Libby Rowe led Fairfield with four goals, while Conquest recorded 12 saves.

Syracuse next faces Princeton in the NCAA Tournament second round. These games are being played at Princeton despite Syracuse being the higher seed due to commencement at SU.

