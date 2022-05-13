ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburgh, PA

Community leaders encourage Black residents to vote in Tuesday's primary

By Royce Jones
CBS Pittsburgh
CBS Pittsburgh
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=01GIxy_0fdemHJQ00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2HIvGK_0fdemHJQ00
Community leaders encourage Black residents to vote in Tuesday's primary 03:17

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - The Pennsylvania primary is four days away and a key demographic candidates are trying to appeal to across the commonwealth is Black voters. KDKA and our sister station CBS3 in Philadelphia worked together to learn about the most important issues that will determine their vote and the efforts that are underway to get them to the polls.

As African Americans in Pittsburgh head to the poll next Tuesday, there is no issue more pressing than gun violence.

"That's A-number one, " said Robert Perry, who is a Vietnam veteran and voter.  "You know, violence is something you'll never stop," he added.

"I don't think they really care about Black people killing each other off," said Lay Engram as she was waiting at a bus stop.  "I really don't think they do."

As of May 13, there have been 44 homicides in Allegheny County in 2022.  One that has received heavy attention recently happened at an Airbnb on the North side on Easter Sunday morning.  Pittsburgh police estimate about 200 people were at a party in the rental property when shots were fired.  Matthew Steffy-Ross and Jaiden Brown, both 17, were killed.  Tuesday's primary election takes place exactly one month after that shooting.  No arrests have been made.

"Yeah, I was there," said Engram, who described the experience as traumatizing. She said, "I don't really like being outside anymore because I feel like I'm not safe, you know."

"A lot of people feel powerless.  A lot of people feel voting doesn't make any difference," said Tim Stevens, chairman and CEO of the Black Political Empowerment Project (B-PEP).  The organization was formed to get Black Pittsburghers to always head to the polls when there's an election.

"There's no off-year election.  Every election should be an on election," Stevens said.

Voter turnout is typically stronger during general elections, like when voters elected Ed Gainey as Pittsburgh's first Black mayor last November.  At the time, he pointed out that residents want to live in safe surroundings.

"Safety is number one and that's what we're gonna work on," he said on election night.

Six months later, it is a front-burner issue for several Black voters interviewed by KDKA.  But some wonder if elected officials are hearing them.

"If we're going to vote you in, at least do something for us, you know.  At least be accountable," said Wendell Moon Jr., another local voter.

Stevens said voting rights are being challenged in many parts of the country.  He said that makes voting critical right now, especially for African Americans.

"If you don't vote, guess who makes the decision for you?  It won't be you," Stevens said.

"All the elections are important," Pastor Robert Collier of the Black Clergy of Philadelphia said, "but this election is important for all people, especially the left out and the left back."

Leaders of local Black churches in the Philadelphia region are imploring voters, especially those in underserved communities, not to wait until November to head to the ballot box.

The primary elections on Tuesday are just as crucial.

"Don't sit on the sideline, talk about what could have been done, what should have been done," Dr. Wayne Weathers of the Black Clergy of Philadelphia said.

"This is a major election. The concern is that people will be apathetic," Pastor Clarence Wright of the Black Clergy of Philadelphia said.

Wright is the lead pastor at Love Zion Baptist Church in North Philadelphia. With issues like abortion, the economy and health care costs as top concerns for voters, they say casting a ballot is one way to help bring about change.

"There is still a process and that process is to vote," Wright said.

According to the U.S. Census Bureau, for the 2020 presidential election, Black voters came out in large numbers: 72% of Blacks eligible to vote in Pennsylvania were registered and of them, nearly 71% of them voted.

But with less publicity during midterm years, turnout for primaries is typically far less.

"When you look at the numbers for Philadelphia and for the commonwealth, they are dismal," Urban League of Philadelphia President Andrea Custis said.

In the lead-up to election day, the Urban League of Philadelphia is urging voters to do their homework and know where candidates stand on matters important to them.

"Make sure you understand where those legislators are, where those politicians are, where those candidates are on that issue," Custis said.

Community leaders say what will be key in the primaries and the November mid-term elections will be getting people registered to vote, educating people about the issues and getting people to the polls on election day.

Comments / 12

Guest
3d ago

I won’t be voting because I am a democrat and I won’t vote for any democrat anymore. I am in the process of changing to Independent. But they can’t vote in the primary, which is wrong.

Reply(1)
5
Related
paydayreport.com

Summer Lee’s Organizing Model Has Upended Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH – Pennsylvania state Rep. Summer Lee was cruising to victory in a high-profile Pittsburgh-area congressional primary to be held next Tuesday, in the open-seat 12th District replacing longtime Rep. Mike Doyle. That was before big-money groups like AIPAC spent over $2 million against her, with dubious ads painting the progressive candidate as a Trump supporter.
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Philly

Here Is Where The Pennsylvania Primary Race For The Senate Seat Stands

NORRISTOWN, Pa (CBS) — It’s primary day in Pennsylvania. Polls will be open Tuesday from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. and all eyes are on the race for U.S. Senate. The race to represent Pennsylvania in the United States Senate is heating up. Over the weekend, the Democratic frontrunner had a stroke. Meanwhile, the top Republicans made their final push ahead of Tuesday’s primary. VOTER GUIDE: Pennsylvania Primary Election 2022 This is the race to fill the seat left behind by Republican Pat Toomey, who decided not to run for reelection. John Fetterman, the Democratic frontrunner, says his recent stroke won’t slow down his...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
CBS Pittsburgh

2022 Primary Election Guide: Information for Pennsylvania voters

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Pennsylvania voters head to the polls May 17 to cast their ballots in the state's Primary Election. Here is the information you need to know to navigate the voting process.On Primary Election Day, the polls are open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. Anyone in line at 8 p.m. will be allowed to cast their vote. Some voters have already turned in mail-in ballots. Through May 13, Allegheny County officials said 72,518 ballots have been returned - 64,472 of them Democrat and 10,046 of them Republican. Military ballots can be returned through May 24. If you are headed...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
PennLive.com

Pa.’s richest person has spent at least $18 million on the 2022 primary — mostly to influence one issue

HARRISBURG — What does a conservative upstart challenging a top House Republican in York County have in common with a scion of a Democratic political family facing a progressive primary in Philadelphia?. Despite differing priorities and positions, both candidates’ campaigns are beneficiaries of the political largess of billionaire Jeff...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Philadelphia, PA
Government
State
Pennsylvania State
Philadelphia, PA
Society
City
Pittsburgh, PA
County
Philadelphia, PA
Pittsburgh, PA
Society
Local
Pennsylvania Society
Pittsburgh, PA
Elections
Pittsburgh, PA
Government
Philadelphia, PA
Elections
Local
Pennsylvania Elections
Local
Pennsylvania Government
City
Philadelphia, PA
abc27 News

Who’s running for Governor of Pennsylvania in 2022?

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Before Pennsylvanians hit the polls on May 17 for the primary election, abc27 has compiled a list of who is running for governor of Pennsylvania. Tuesday, March 15, marked the official day for candidates to hand in their signed petitions to officially add their names to the ballot. Learn more about […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
CBS Pittsburgh

Major parties look to pick 'winning' candidates while worried about voter turnout

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Republicans and Democrats can vote in Tuesday's Pennsylvania primary.As political editor Jon Delano reports, there's a lot at stake, but many citizens are not expected to vote.Ask political analysts and they will say the same thing about this election."This may not be the most important election in our lifetime, but it is sure close to that," says Mike Mikus, a Democratic political strategist."This has to be one of the most critical midterm elections in the history of Pennsylvania. You can see it with the money being spent," says Khari Mosley, a Pittsburgh political analyst."In terms of national...
PITTSBURGH, PA
News 4 Buffalo

Pennsylvania officials question lack of notice during Fetterman’s stroke

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Pennsylvania Lieutenant Governor and candidate for United States Senate John Fetterman remains at Lancaster General Hospital after suffering a stroke last week Friday. Fetterman’s Senate campaign says he is on his way to a full recovery, but state officials say there are questions surrounding the hospitalization and when certain people were […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tim Stevens
WPXI Pittsburgh

Officials: former PA State Sen. Jim Ferlo dies at 70

Former Pennsylvania State Sen. Jim Ferlo has died at age 70. Ferlo represented the 38th Senatorial District, and served portions of Pittsburgh, as well as parts of Allegheny, Armstrong, and Westmoreland counties from 2003 until 2015. Multiple local leaders took to Twitter to remember the late former senator. Sen. Jay...
PITTSBURGH, PA
MyChesCo

Gov. Wolf Calls for $2​,000 Payments, Wage Increase for Pennsylvanians

HARRISBURG, PA — Governor Tom Wolf was joined Friday by Representative Patty Kim at Wesley Union A.M.E. Zion Church in Harrisburg to call on Pennsylvania’s Republican-led General Assembly to finally act to support Pennsylvanians by passing legislation for the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA)-funded $500 million PA Opportunity Program, which would send ​checks of up to $2,000 to ​millions of Pennsylvanians.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Black People#Black Churches#Pittsburgh Police#Voting Rights#Racial Injustice#Racism#Kdka#African Americans#Airbnb
explore venango

Letter to the Editor: Dr. Zama Will Block Closures of Polk Center & White Heaven If Elected

The following letter was submitted by Dr. Nche Zama. Pennsylvania Governor candidate Dr. Nche Zama issued a strong rebuke to the Wolf administration’s decision to close the Polk State Center and a similar facility in White Haven. On a recent repeat visit to Venango County, a local taxpayer encouraged Dr. Zama to visit the Polk Center. Immediately, Dr. Zama was overcome with emotion by the beauty, scale, and mission of the Polk Center, and the unexplainable decision by the Wolf administration to close the Polk Center forcibly evicting hundreds of residents and dislocating hundreds of workers. Unfortunately, these reckless, uncaring, and harsh actions are the hallmark and legacy of the Wolf/Shapiro regime, destroying historic buildings, streams, schools, and industries.
POLK, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Abortion-rights supporters march in Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Protests continue around the country surrounding the leak of a draft opinion from the Supreme Court that could possibly overturn Roe v. Wade. On Saturday, one of those protests was held in Pittsburgh. Women's rights supporters said the movement isn't just about abortion but protecting the liberties of everybody. They believe the few should not take away the rights of the many."Women's rights are human rights and women's liberty is human liberty," Tracy Baton said. "The attack on liberty by the Supreme Court decision is an attack we've never seen. We've never seen courts roll back liberty."Women and...
PITTSBURGH, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
NewsBreak
Presidential Election
NewsBreak
Society
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
Country
Vietnam
CBS Pittsburgh

Former US attorney calls mass shootings 'organized domestic terrorism'

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - After a weekend of several mass shootings including the racist attack in a Buffalo grocery store, at a California church and at a Milwaukee entertainment area, we're asking why. According to former U.S. Attorney David Hickton, these mass shootings are not lone wolf attacks. He believes many of the shooters cite each other and praise their actions before committing their own atrocity.  Buffalo is one of the latest cities to fall victim to acts of hate as a gunman killed 10 people inside a grocery store.  'We need to stop burying our heads in the sand about what...
PITTSBURGH, PA
wtae.com

White replacement theory a reoccurring trend in mass shootings

PITTSBURGH — Three mass shootings claimed 13 lives and injured several others over the weekend. Ten people were killed in Buffalo, New York in what police are calling a racially-motivated attack at a grocery store. Pittsburgh’s Action News 4 took a closer look at the shooter’s following of replacement...
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

CBS Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh, PA
52K+
Followers
27K+
Post
20M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news, weather, sports in Pittsburgh from KDKA CBS 2

 https://pittsburgh.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy