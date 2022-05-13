7+ Million Billable Hours Makes For A Good Year

ANOTHER batch of stimulus checks worth up to $1,200 is set to go out to thousands of Americans this month. Under California’s Golden State I (GSS 1) and Golden State Stimulus II (GSS II) programs launched in 2021, eligible residents are getting up to $1,100 and $1,200 respectively. In...
MILLIONS of Americans are set to receive Social Security checks worth up to $1,657 tomorrow. The cash boost will come just 48 hours before Supplemental Security Income payments, worth up to $841, are set to land in around eight million bank accounts on April 29. Seniors with birthdays on the...
Let’s call this one a victory for transparency. According to an internal memo circulated in May, the Biglaw firm of Hogan Lovells has come clean about exactly how many hours it takes if you want the brass ring of partnership. Drumroll, please. It’s 2,400. Yes, that’s a lot...
We asked 16 legal departments what they think of law firm client portals. The results were surprising. Hint: In addition, white attorneys made up 70-90 percent of non-equity partners and 70-79 percent of associates. Don’t drown in a sea of data. Here’s how you can embark on the next leg...
Comments / 0