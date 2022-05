The scientific and engineering work that could well give us a significantly cleaner Delaware River — from Trenton, N.J., on south — has been completed. Those scientists and engineers have been building a model that could capture all the important processes in the estuary (that bit below Trenton) and use that to calibrate what has to be done where to improve the river and bay, specifically with regard to dissolved oxygen in the water.

DELAWARE COUNTY, PA ・ 4 DAYS AGO