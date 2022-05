Philadelphia College of Osteopathic Medicine (PCOM) has a long tradition of leadership and service. This dedication to improving the communities we serve is not only an integral part of our tradition but a central tenet of PCOM’s 2025 Strategic Plan. One strategic initiative states, “PCOM embeds diversity, equity and inclusion in its curriculum, policies, processes and practices to advance student, faculty and staff performance and excellence in service to communities.” Several female student leaders have recently pushed themselves to be a true embodiment of this strategic initiative.

PHILADELPHIA, PA ・ 19 HOURS AGO