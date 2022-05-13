ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore, MD

Christine Condon wins Rookie of the Year 2021

 3 days ago

Christine Condon wins the MDDC Rookie of the Year prize for new journalists for her excellence and professionalism as the education reporter for The Baltimore Sun. This award honors a new journalist with less than 18 months' experience in the field. The submission package included three to five clips of the...

mddcpress.com

wypr.org

What's The Deal With Pit Beef?

This week's listener grew up in Maryland, and he always just assumed there were roadside pit beef stands across the whole country. Not so! Pit beef is a hyper-regional food tradition rooted in Baltimore's industrial past, and we head out to explore the origins and permutations of this local delicacy.
BALTIMORE, MD
The Beacon Newspapers

Since her teens, a force for great music

Rosa Trusty-Pryor started her music career as a teenager, when Baltimore DJs encouraged her to sing in a band. From singer to promoter to writer, Trusty-Pryor has dedicated her life to music. Photo courtesy of Rosa Trusty-Pryor. When Baltimore music columnist Rosa Pryor-Trusty was a teenager, the famed Nat King...
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Baltimore

Baltimore Expert: Maryland General Assembly Will Likely Re-Examine Gun Regulations After Buffalo Shooting

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A supermarket in Buffalo, New York, became the scene of another mass shooting on Saturday. The FBI says that 10 out of 13 people died after they were shot by 18-year-old Payton Gendron. Gendron was motivated by racial hatred, according to authorities. "He specifically went to this area in Buffalo because that zip code has the highest number of African-American citizens in that region in the state of New York," Michael Greenberg, the director of the University of Maryland Center for Health and Homeland Security, said. Greenberg is an expert in homeland security and terrorism who has been looking at the...
BALTIMORE, MD
Wbaltv.com

Westminster man claims record-setting $5.1M Multi-Match jackpot

A Carroll County man claimed the record-setting $5.1 million Multi-Match jackpot. Video above: New scratch-offs and promotions from Maryland Lottery. The anonymous player known as the "Mystery Millionaire" won the largest jackpot in-state jackpot game's history with a quick-pick ticket purchased for the May 9 drawing. The 41-year-old Westminster man...
WESTMINSTER, MD
CBS Baltimore

Baltimore Defense Attorney Loses Bid For New Trial

BALTIMORE (AP) — A prominent Baltimore defense attorney has lost his bid for a new trial on charges of money laundering for a drug organization. The Baltimore Sun reports that attorney Ken Ravenell sought a new trial on the grounds that jurors weren't property instructed before their deliberations. On Friday, U.S. District Judge Liam O'Grady denied the request, writing in his ruling that the court followed all the correct procedures during Ravenell's first trial. In December, Ravenell, 61, was convicted of money laundering, but was acquitted of narcotics, conspiracy and racketeering charges. Prosecutors alleged that he helped a multistate operation run by drug kingpin Richard Byrd, who was convicted in 2017 and sentenced to 26 years in prison. Several prominent defense attorneys criticized the U.S. Attorney's Office in Maryland for how prosecutors handled the case, accusing them of disrespecting the legal profession. Ravenell is scheduled to be sentenced May 27. Prosecutors are asking for eight years in prison, while Ravenell's attorney is seeking probation. (© Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Baltimore

Baltimore Lawmakers Ask City Council President Nick Mosby To Return Donations That Violate Ethics Law

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A group of Baltimore city council members is asking Council President Nick Mosby to return the money collected by a fund that was created to cover his legal expenses, according to the Baltimore Banner. The Baltimore City Board of Ethics said on Thursday that Mosby violated the city's ethics law when he accepted the donations. His wife, Baltimore City State's Attorney Marilyn Mosby, benefited from the donations too. All four members of the board found the donations violated a section of the ethics law prohibiting "a public servant from soliciting—or facilitating the solicitation of—a gift from a controlled donor," according...
BALTIMORE, MD
proptalk.com

Mark Your Calendars! 2022 Chesapeake Bay Powerboat Racing

As it is still early in the season, some events are subject to change. Please check event websites for the most up-to-date information. Now who's ready for some Chesapeake Bay powerboat racing?! We suggest you print this page out and stick it right on your fridge because there are some great events coming up you won't want to miss.
CAMBRIDGE, MD
Wbaltv.com

Pimlico redevelopment poised to start in late summer of 2023

In a strange twist of fate, the timetable for Pimlico's redevelopment is benefiting from economic uncertainty. Two years have passed since the General Assembly passed legislation to finance improvements at Pimlico Race Course through bond sales. | 11 TV HILL: The future of the Preakness, Pimlico, Park Heights. Citing high...
LAUREL, MD
WTOP

Where you can buy a nice house in Maryland for $128,000 (or less)

Most reporting on the local housing markets focuses on prices and sales in the Washington metro region, such as the Maryland suburbs, but zooming out and looking at statewide data for Maryland shows a wide spread in home prices. Maryland Realtors' monthly report on statewide residential real estate transactions breaks...
MARYLAND STATE

