Look: Photos from running events at 2A, 5A Texas UIL State Track Meet 2022

By SBLive Sports
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0HYwzD_0fdecqYF00

AUSTIN - The Class 2A and 5A Texas UIL State Track and Field Championships wrapped up Friday night with running events at Mike A. Myers Stadium on the campus of the University of Texas in Austin.

Earlier in the day - in the field events - Junction High School senior Ella Strickland set the state record in the girls pole vault with a mark of 13-9.25.

More coverage from the Texas State Track & Field Championships in Austin:

LIVE RESULTS | 2A ATHLETES TO WATCH | 5A ATHLETES TO WATCH

Check out SBLive's exclusive photos from Friday night's running events:

(All photos by Clara Sandoval)

PHOTO GALLERY: 2A/5A RUNNING EVENTS

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3SWOyE_0fdecqYF00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2pOicQ_0fdecqYF00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1U3BKT_0fdecqYF00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1kkwKA_0fdecqYF00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=39oiIa_0fdecqYF00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1rzAng_0fdecqYF00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0P7RlN_0fdecqYF00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2JsPxq_0fdecqYF00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2uZFK5_0fdecqYF00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1QIz50_0fdecqYF00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1XB9Lf_0fdecqYF00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ZnXoY_0fdecqYF00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0TBajU_0fdecqYF00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=27GzSQ_0fdecqYF00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1MJGsc_0fdecqYF00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2f43aV_0fdecqYF00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3TkBnT_0fdecqYF00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Hnt1j_0fdecqYF00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2D4VjW_0fdecqYF00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=21T3Hr_0fdecqYF00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0r8Agr_0fdecqYF00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1vV620_0fdecqYF00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2BzTNZ_0fdecqYF00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Qytor_0fdecqYF00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1YZF2g_0fdecqYF00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2H4BKe_0fdecqYF00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1OXHqI_0fdecqYF00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0e4LtN_0fdecqYF00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0uw1bV_0fdecqYF00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3vOaCK_0fdecqYF00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4N7hzX_0fdecqYF00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1CE2a0_0fdecqYF00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3K18Fr_0fdecqYF00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3aQm4M_0fdecqYF00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=30rmqo_0fdecqYF00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0hLQE0_0fdecqYF00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Ks2bK_0fdecqYF00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1rWccC_0fdecqYF00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1gxMER_0fdecqYF00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2jsEHA_0fdecqYF00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2qOSTP_0fdecqYF00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2jK2B3_0fdecqYF00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1FO3f3_0fdecqYF00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ylLcS_0fdecqYF00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3xQYK5_0fdecqYF00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Jsx2I_0fdecqYF00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=39I916_0fdecqYF00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4YQNMP_0fdecqYF00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=292Ekz_0fdecqYF00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ImSI6_0fdecqYF00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4cebcD_0fdecqYF00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2A7bOc_0fdecqYF00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=09uGdM_0fdecqYF00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1xAsyS_0fdecqYF00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2pMzeI_0fdecqYF00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3KiACT_0fdecqYF00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=34wDCl_0fdecqYF00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1mjQor_0fdecqYF00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=28fXhk_0fdecqYF00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=37mQWT_0fdecqYF00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1BDDdZ_0fdecqYF00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=17wFDp_0fdecqYF00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1XrB1o_0fdecqYF00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=312ECv_0fdecqYF00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ZVwNI_0fdecqYF00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Wb2Or_0fdecqYF00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2FzwJy_0fdecqYF00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=22wA3q_0fdecqYF00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3iGn3W_0fdecqYF00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0xqlZr_0fdecqYF00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2w6YWp_0fdecqYF00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1H7PmL_0fdecqYF00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1UST1i_0fdecqYF00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2dfB8G_0fdecqYF00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=44DKDU_0fdecqYF00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=04k2yf_0fdecqYF00

