For the sixth season in a row, the Indianapolis Colts will be trotting out a new starting quarterback in Week 1. The latest signal-caller to call Indy home is former Falcons legend Matt Ryan, whom the club traded for this offseason. While there's promise that Ryan will finally give the Colts some stability at the position for the next few years, the quarterback room may not be fully complete at this stage of the offseason.

INDIANAPOLIS, IN ・ 1 DAY AGO