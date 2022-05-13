Huddle Against Hunger Scavenger Hunt at Kroger

This Houston, Texas woman shared a warning for those seeking a micro-blading procedure after she experienced a catastrophic outcome. First of all, kudos to this young woman for having the courage to share her story and her photos on her TikTok account and Facebook page after a beauty procedure took a botched turn which she said was "beyond embarrassing." However, she wanted to share so that no one else would have to go through this.
Let's be honest, we've all seen some things at our local Dollar General. One time, I saw a 275-pound woman wearing booty shorts while perusing the Valentine's Day candy, and I've needed years of therapy to recover. However, I can safely say that I've never seen a monkey running loose...
HOUSTON - Many customers say they’ve never seen a place like WILD anywhere in America. WILD is incorporating coffee, cocktails and a full legal CBD and THC dispensary under one roof. Their coffee and pastries can be infused with CBD and is a good place to start says food...
An investigation has been launched after dozens of migratory birds were discovered injured or dead in an area being used as a breeding ground by the protected species. The Texas Parks and Wildlife Department called the Houston SPCA’s Wildlife Center of Texas to assist in rescuing more than seventy great blue herons and great egrets on Friday, May 13.
COUSHATTA, La. (CBSDFW.COM/AP) — Three teenagers who escaped from a juvenile detention center in Louisiana, and a worker who allegedly helped them get out, have all been taken into custody in Texas.According to CBS affiliate WWL-TV, the three teens and a security guard from the Ware Youth Center in Red River Parish were arrested early Sunday in Houston.The Red River Parish Sheriff's Office said surveillance video showed the guard, 21-year-old Victoria Tune, driving the three teenagers out of the juvenile detention center. The youths, who included two 17-year-olds and a 15-year-old, were being held on charges including murder and armed robbery.The three and Tune will face charges related to the escape, sheriff's officials said. It wasn't clear Monday whether Tune had an attorney who could speak on her behalf.The incoming day shift at Ware Youth Center noticed the juveniles were missing shortly before 7:00 a.m. Saturday, sheriff's officials said.
HOUSTON - The winner of the Houston stop of the Hot Wheels Legends Tour has been announced. The tour stopped in Houston this weekend. The winner is a 1992 Autozam Scrum, nicknamed "Texas Toot" was built by Craig Meanx of Beaumont, Texas. According to a release, after purchasing the fully...
HOUSTON – Sudden Infant Death Syndrome (SIDS) has always been simply a tragedy -- a baby under 1-year-old dies with no reason. Parents are often left with the guilt of wondering what they could have done to save their child. Baby Samuel from Spring died on Mother’s Day 2020...
Thursday at 3:00 p.m. on Houston Life, we check in with celebrity couple Bill and Giuliana Rancic. They’ve been married for nearly 15 years. The couple’s life has been chronicled on television ranging from winning the first season of The Apprentice and a daytime Emmy Award. But we’ve also had a front row seat to their struggles like Giuliana fighting breast cancer and their struggles starting a family. What’s next for the duo? They have a big announcement. We’ll hear it, Thursday at 3:00 p.m. on KPRC 2.
A new report shows five Texas refineries are releasing benzene at levels that could pose a long-term health threat. The worst offender on the Environmental Integrity project’s list is the Marathon Galveston Bay/Texas City refinery.
ROSENBERG, Texas — Several people were treated after two chemicals were accidentally mixed at a manufacturing plant in Rosenberg Monday afternoon. This happened at the Gurecky Manufacturing Service plant located at 2420 3rd St. north of Southwest Freeway. According to city officials, ink used to test equipment at the...
You know the old fishing trick of holding the fish you caught closer to the camera to make it look bigger than it really is? Yeah, this guy had to do the exact opposite of that. Man Catches 300 lb Alligator Gar Fish. A Sugar Land, Texas man just went...
HOUSTON - As we approach the start of hurricane season, you may start to see images circulating the internet about the possibility for development toward the end of May. While there is an indication of this possibility showing up on some models, anything is possible that far out. But events...
HOUSTON – U.S. Congresswoman Sheila Jackson Lee hosted a baby formula giveaway on Saturday, May 14 for mothers and children in need. In partnership with the nonprofit National Association of Christian Churches, the drive-thru giveaway took place at Jack Yates High School, located at 3650 Alabama Street in Third Ward from 2-6 p.m.
HOUSTON — High blood pressure or hypertension is often referred to as the "silent killer." It often has no symptoms but is a major risk of heart disease and stroke. These diseases are among the leading causes of death in the United States. Almost half of U.S. adults are living with high blood pressure.
The Grand Parkway/99 corridor from Hwy. 59 in New Caney to SH 146 in Baytown opens on Thursday, May 19. Motorists can drive for free on the Grand Parkway until the tolls begin at midnight on Saturday, May 21. These newest segments from New Caney to Baytown represent 52.8 miles of the 184-mile loop.
HOUSTON — The family of fallen Harris County Sheriff's Deputy Darren Almendarez says this isn't the first time their family has experienced tragedy. They're hoping by sharing their story more people will learn about Missing in Harris County Day. It's an event happening Saturday, providing free resources to families...
