“Two fingers can fill the space between the tree-line across the levee and the sun. It’s about 7 p.m. The roach has been disposed of. The readings for Dr. Young’s art history class have been skimmed. The further from downtown, the quieter it is. This weekend is nothing like last weekend but I don’t mind. I wonder what will happen next weekend. The sun has now set. The clouds turn pink for a few minutes. It’s officially Saturday night in Baton Rouge. What's next.”

BATON ROUGE, LA ・ 2 DAYS AGO