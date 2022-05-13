ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Science

MIT Study: Brain Circuit in Anterior Thalamus is Critical for Memory

biospace.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA study published this week in ScienceDaily sheds light on the underlying mechanisms of memory formation and decline. As described in the story, researchers at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) have found a brain circuit in the anterior thalamus that is critical for memory function. The research was...

MedicalXpress

Scientists discover mechanism behind the chemically-induced suppression of fearful memories

Tragic events like wars, famines, earthquakes, and accidents create fearful memories in our brain. These memories continue to haunt us even after the actual event has passed. Luckily, researchers from Tokyo University of Science (TUS) have recently been able to understand the hidden biochemical mechanisms involved in the selective suppression of fearful memories, which is called fear extinction. The researchers, who had previously demonstrated fear extinction in mice using the chemically synthesized compound "KNT-127," have now identified the underlying mechanism of this compound's action. Their findings have been published recently in Frontiers in Behavioral Neuroscience.
SCIENCE
scitechdaily.com

Warning About Brain-Boosting Supplements After Alzheimer’s Disease Biomarker Discovery

Elevated levels of an enzyme called PHGDH in the blood of older adults could be an early warning sign of Alzheimer’s disease, and a study led by the University of California San Diego (UCSD) provides new evidence to support this claim. In analyzing brain tissue, researchers observed a trend consistent with their previous findings in blood samples: expression levels of the gene coding for PHGDH were consistently higher in adults with different stages of Alzheimer’s disease, even in the early stages before cognitive symptoms manifested.
SAN DIEGO, CA
scitechdaily.com

Surprising Discovery: How a Gene Mutation Causes Higher Intelligence in Humans

When genes mutate, it can result in severe diseases of the human nervous system. Neuroscientists at Leipzig University and the University of Würzburg have now used fruit flies to demonstrate how, apart from the negative effect, the mutation of a neuronal gene can have a positive effect – namely higher IQ in humans. They have published their findings in the prestigious journal Brain.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Altered amygdala shape trajectories and emotion recognition in youth at familial high risk of schizophrenia who develop psychosis

Relatives of individuals with schizophrenia have a higher risk of developing the illness compared to the general population. Thus, youth at familial high risk (FHR) offer a unique opportunity to identify neuroimaging-based endophenotypes of psychosis. Previous studies have identified lower amygdalo-hippocampal volume in FHR, as well as lower verbal memory and emotion recognition. However, whether these phenotypes increase the risk of transition to psychosis remains unclear. To determine if individuals who develop psychosis have abnormal neurodevelopmental trajectories of the amygdala and hippocampus, we investigated longitudinal changes of these structures in a unique cohort of 82 youth FHR and 56 healthy controls during a 3-year period. Ten individuals from the FHR group converted to psychosis. Longitudinal changes were compared using linear mixed-effects models. Group differences in verbal memory and emotion recognition performance at baseline were also analyzed. Surface-based morphometry measures revealed variation in amygdalar shape (concave shape of the right dorsomedial region) in those who converted to psychosis. Significantly lower emotion recognition performance at baseline was observed in converters. Percent trial-to-trial transfer on the verbal learning task was also significantly impaired in FHR, independently of the conversion status. Our results identify abnormal shape development trajectories in the dorsomedial amygdala and lower emotion recognition abilities as phenotypes of transition to psychosis. Our findings illustrate potential markers for early identification of psychosis, aiding prevention efforts in youth at risk of schizophrenia.
MENTAL HEALTH
Daily Mail

Adults who exercise for just 1.2 HOURS a week - only half of the suggested time by the WHO - are a fifth less likely to suffer from depression, study finds

Walking at a brisk pace for just 75 minutes every week could cut your risk of depression, a new study finds. The World Health Organization recommends everyone should exercise for at least two-and-a-half hours every seven days. But researchers at Cambridge University, England, found adults who got half as much...
FITNESS
Harvard Health

Hallmarks of Alzheimer’s found well before diagnosis

A new study led by investigators at Massachusetts General Hospital shows that early accumulation of amyloid-β and tau protein begins to disrupt the brain’s connections important for memory years before signs of cognitive impairment were observed. The findings may lead to strategies that could help detect the condition early.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
NewsBreak
Science
scitechdaily.com

Daytime Napping in Seniors May Signal Dementia / Alzheimer’s Disease

Daytime sleep duration triples after Alzheimer’s diagnosis, UCSF-Harvard led study shows. Daytime napping in the elderly is a normal part of aging, but it may also foreshadow Alzheimer’s disease and other dementias. According to a new study, once dementia or its usual precursor, mild cognitive impairment, is diagnosed, the frequency and/or duration of napping increases rapidly.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
MedicalXpress

Regular blueberry consumption may reduce risk of dementia, study finds

The old adage says that an apple a day keeps the doctor away, but new research from the University of Cincinnati shows the potential benefit of a different fruit for your health. Researchers led by UC's Robert Krikorian, Ph.D., found that adding blueberries to the daily diets of certain middle-aged...
CINCINNATI, OH
MedicalXpress

Genetic study identifies migraine causes and promising therapeutic targets

QUT genetic researchers have found blood proteins that cause migraine and have a shared link with Alzheimer's disease that could potentially be prevented by repurposing existing therapeutics. Findings from the genetic analyses were published in Nature Communications by Professor Dale Nyholt and his Ph.D. candidate Hamzeh Tanha from the QUT...
SCIENCE
verywellmind.com

Dementia vs. Alzheimer's Disease: What Are the Differences?

Dementia and Alzheimer's disease are two medical conditions that share many similarities. This often causes people to mix up the conditions. The easiest way to distinguish them is to think of dementia as an umbrella term used to define cognitive decline, which causes memory loss and thinking difficulties. Alzheimer's disease is the most common type of dementia. However, its symptoms, diagnosis, and treatment can be a little different than other forms of dementia.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
MedicalXpress

Key protein identified for brain stem cell longevity

A receptor that was first identified as necessary for insulin action, that also is located on the neural stem cells found deep in the brains of mice, is pivotal for brain stem cell longevity, according to a Rutgers study, a finding that has important implications for brain health and future therapies for brain disorders.
CANCER
Nature.com

Macroautophagy in CNS health and disease

Macroautophagy is an evolutionarily conserved process that delivers diverse cellular contents to lysosomes for degradation. As our understanding of this pathway grows, so does our appreciation for its importance in disorders of the CNS. Once implicated primarily in neurodegenerative events owing to acute injury and ageing, macroautophagy is now also linked to disorders of neurodevelopment, indicating that it is essential for both the formation and maintenance of a healthy CNS. In parallel to understanding the significance of macroautophagy across contexts, we have gained a greater mechanistic insight into its physiological regulation and the breadth of cargoes it can degrade. Macroautophagy is a broadly used homeostatic process, giving rise to questions surrounding how defects in this single pathway could cause diseases with distinct clinical and pathological signatures. To address this complexity, we herein review macroautophagy in the mammalian CNS by examining three key features of the process and its relationship to disease: how it functions at a basal level in the discrete cell types of the brain and spinal cord; which cargoes are being degraded in physiological and pathological settings; and how the different stages of the macroautophagy pathway intersect with diseases of neurodevelopment and adult-onset neurodegeneration.
SCIENCE
MedicalXpress

Protein related to Fragile X syndrome may be a new target for blood pressure medicines

A new study in mice has identified FXR1, a protein in the same family as the one implicated in Fragile X syndrome, as a potential target for creating a new type of blood pressure-lowering medicine, according to preliminary research presented at the American Heart Association's Vascular Discovery: From Genes to Medicine Scientific Sessions 2022. The meeting is being held May 12-14, 2022, in Seattle and is a global exchange of the latest advances in new and emerging scientific research in arteriosclerosis, thrombosis, vascular biology, peripheral vascular disease, vascular surgery and functional genomics.
SEATTLE, WA
psychologytoday.com

Five Scientific Realities That Defy Conventional Wisdom

How we see the world is often intuitive and based only on personal experience. Many popular conceptions of learning, motivation, and cognition are unjustified. Five myths that have been scientifically disproven include optimal learning styles and that it's hard to deceive a deceitful person. Every person has unique views of...
SCIENCE
Phys.org

Planetary scientists suggest a solution to the Fermi paradox: Superlinear scaling leading to a singularity

A pair of researchers, one with the Carnegie Institution for Science, the other with California Institute of Technology, has developed a possible solution to the Fermi Paradox. In their paper published in Journal of the Royal Society Interface, Michael Wong and Stuart Bartlett suggest that the reason that no aliens from other planets have visited us is because of superlinear scaling, which, they contend, leads to a singularity.
ASTRONOMY

