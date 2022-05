Housing and rental vacancy rates are at or near historic lows in the U.S., according to the U.S. Census Bureau's first quarter 2022 Housing Vacancy Survey. The homeowner vacancy rate was 0.8% through the first few months of 2022, the lowest rate in the survey's 66-year history. The rental housing vacancy rate was 5.8% during the first quarter of 2022, the lowest since the historical low was set in 1985 at 5.0%.

