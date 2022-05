MARION – Governor JB Pritzker, the Illinois Department of Commerce & Economic Opportunity (DCEO), and Readerlink Friday announced its new distribution center in Marion as part of Illinois Economic Development Week. Readerlink is the largest full-service distributor of hardcover, trade and paperback books in North America. Supported by a Community Development Block Grant (CDBG), the company is establishing a new distribution facility which will create 75 new jobs in the community.

MARION, IL ・ 1 DAY AGO