Judy Woodruff to anchor ‘PBS Newshour’ until end of 2022

“PBS Newshour” anchor and managing editor Judy Woodruff announced on Friday that she would be anchoring the nightly news program until the end of the year before transitioning to reporting.

“Some news…I love working at the @PBS @NewsHour & can’t imagine it not being part of my life. I will continue to anchor through this year’s midterm elections, until the end of 2022. After that, I’ll stay at @NewsHour & @wetatvfm at least thru 2024 & the presidential election,” she wrote on Twitter .

“…as I’ve planned for a while, will transition next year to reporting longer pieces, doing projects & specials…bottom line, I’m thrilled to be part of this vibrant, extraordinary news organization, and to help the NewsHour remain that way well into the future,” she added.

Puck News was the first to report about Woodruff’s anticipated plans to step down, adding that Geoff Bennett and Amna Nawaz would replace her.

Woodruff has anchored the program since 2013. She co-anchored with Gwen Ifill before moving to solo anchor the program after Ifill’s death. The program has aired for close to 50 years, according to the news outlet .

Woodruff has led a lengthy journalism career, during which she has worked at PBS, NBC News and CNN, including as a White House correspondent for NBC between 1977 and 1982; as the chief Washington correspondent for the MacNeil-Lehrer NewsHour between 1983 and 1993; and also as a Bloomberg Television anchor from 2006 to 2013.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to The Hill.