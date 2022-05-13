Chicago named most corrupt U.S. city for the third year in a row

I think I have found the MOST odd law in the state of Illinois, EVER. TheNewsWheel. This one comes to us from Evanston, Illinois. This strange town, finds us with a strange law and apparently even stranger vehicles. I'll start here, do you or ANYONE you know have "curtains" in/on your vehicle? Do you draw the shades on your KIA when you park somewhere?

EVANSTON, IL ・ 1 DAY AGO