Chicago, IL

Chicago named most corrupt U.S. city for the third year in a row

wlsam.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMeanwhile, Illinois ranked as the third-most corrupt state in the nation....

www.wlsam.com

Comments / 147

Jorene Cicero
3d ago

I think we also had most governor's in prison as well as most politicians convicted of crimes. Is States Atty Foxx #1 in nation for not charging criminals as well as letting those charges walk out? How about #1 for our Mayor not allowing Police to do their job arresting law breakers?

Reply(5)
48
denise helm
3d ago

Chicago wanted to become a state by itself. Maybe that wouldn't be such a bad idea. That way all the problem children can live there. Illinois can figure out a way to make enough revenue without Chicago.

Reply
19
Gladiator
3d ago

Anybody want to take a guess why. Could it be maybe chicago is controlled by black democrats?

Reply(16)
37
Axios

Crunchy campaign nuggets from around Illinois

It's not every day that a local assessor's race is hit with accusations of antisemitism. Why it matters: Eleven Jewish lawmakers sent a letter to Water Reclamation Commissioner Kari Steele, a Democrat running against incumbent Fritz Kaegi for Cook County assessor, about remarks made on her husband Maze Jackson's WVON talk show.
fox32chicago.com

Chicago-area residents to see break on electric bill next month thanks to new law

CHICAGO - Electricity consumers in the Chicago area next month will start collecting a billion-dollar break on their utility bills. It's the result of a little-noticed safeguard that Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker's negotiators wrote into a new law guaranteeing a certain level of income for the nuclear power plants owned by ComEd's parent company. In case energy prices spiked way up, the power generating giant would have to share its windfall with consumers.
Dick Simpson
wgnradio.com

The ACLU’s response to Mayor Lightfoot’s newest curfew

Alexandra Block, Senior Supervising Attorney for Criminal Legal System and Policing at ACLU of Illinois, joins Steve Bertrand, in for Lisa Dent, on Chicago Afternoon News to discuss Mayor Lightfoot’s newest curfew in Millennium Park. Thursday through Sunday any minor in Millennium Park after 6pm must be accompanied by a responsible adult following a deadly shooting at The Bean last week.
fox32chicago.com

Air conditioning controversy: Alderman says apartment where 3 women died won't turn on A/C until June

Air conditioning controversy: Alderman says apartment where 3 women died won't turn on A/C until June. Three women were found dead at a Chicago apartment building without air conditioning, and the alderman said that building officials told her they don't turn on the A/C until June 1 no matter how hot it gets. Rogers Park Ald. Maria Hadden (49th) contacted building officials last week after calls from residents about their health and safety. Chicago's temperatures broke records last week.
Chicago magazine

Yes, Virginia, There Is More Chicago North of Howard Street

Here is a recent exchange I had with a real estate agent. Me: “Are there any active listings north of Howard?”. Me: “No, in Rogers Park. Agent: “If you’re talking east of McCormick, everything north of Howard is Evanston.”. In fact, not everything north of Howard...
swmichigandining.com

Manny’s Cafeteria & Delicatessen

We started a tradition with my bachelor party in 2009. I didn’t want to do any of the traditional bachelor party crap. I just wanted to go to a baseball game. We got all of my groomsmen and my dad, ordered wings for a tailgate, and watched the Boston Red Sox beat the White Sox at US Cellular Field.
Q985

This Wisconsin Town Was Named Among The Most Beautiful In America

Many people have different opinions on where the most beautiful spots in America are, Some will say, Maine, Vermont, and Washington. While others will mention Hawaii and Texas. Everyone has their preference, but when a major national platform honors you, it means you really are beautiful in many people's eyes. This Wisconsin town has been listed as one of the most beautiful in the USA.
letsbeardown.com

MAN CATCHES AMAZING EVENT ON THE "L" TRAIN

I know, I know, this is not technically Bears related but this is so funny. A man witnessed a pigeon laying an egg a few feets away from the "L". For those of you not from the city, the "L" is the rapid transit system serving the city of Chicago and some of its surrounding suburbs in the U.S. state of Illinois. Basically, a Subway above ground.
blockclubchicago.org

1,001 COVID Cases Are Being Reported In Chicago Every Day, But City Remains Medium Risk

CHICAGO — More than 1,000 COVID-19 cases are being reported per day in Chicago, but the city remains at medium risk from the virus, officials said. Chicago is seeing an average of 1,001 new COVID-19 cases reported per day, a 32 percent increase from a week ago, according to city data — which does not account for people who test at home or through other means and don’t report in their results.
