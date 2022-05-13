It’s National Apple Pie Day!

If you live on a sandy beach here in Hawaii then you may come to love the giant finger corals because they just may help save your house from falling into the sea someday soon! Pohaku puna the finger coral is nature’s natural seawall and one of the most common reef building corals in the Hawaiian Islands. This white to grey colored coral makes up about 80% of the reef surrounding Waikiki and the entire town of Honolulu is resting on an ancient bed of fossil pohaku that was once a massive live healthy reef years ago when the sea levels were higher.

HONOLULU, HI ・ 2 DAYS AGO