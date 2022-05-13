It’s National Apple Pie Day!

Its scent is subtly seductive, of fresh cooked rice, almonds and toast. In Southeast and South Asia, the long narrow leaves are wrapped around meats, stewed in curries, cooked with rice, or steeped in water to make a bright green extract to flavor drinks and sweets. Given how well pandan grows in Hawai‘i (the plant is related to the hala tree), it’s surprising how little it’s known in the Islands, outside of Southeast Asian communities. But that’s changing: Taste it in these sweets and a cocktail.
More than one year after its original announcement, the Kapolei Commons Crumbl Cookies is opening its doors on Friday, May 20, 2022 at 8am. "We are thrilled to announce the opening of our Hawaii store! This is the first Crumbl location off the mainland of the United States and we are humbled to know that our cookies are loved by so many across the nation,” says Jason McGowan, Crumbl Co-founder & CEO.
This list is based on prior customer reviews. With its blue skies, white sands and pink umbrella drinks, Honolulu is one of the most popular tourist destinations in the world. This trip takes you behind the scenes of a traditional plantation in Honolulu, which is known for its coffee and cocoa.
HONOLULU (KHON2) — Maintaining the 42 acre Honolulu Zoo takes a village. There are more than 80 employees that care for the animals and the zoo grounds. Veronica Schmidt is one of the many hard working zookeepers, whose focus is caring for the birds. Get Hawaii’s latest morning news...
Alexis Ahakuelo started her brand, Lexbreezy Hawai‘i, as a way to inspire young people to embrace alohawear. “When I was growing up, a lot of the alohawear was kind of tacky,” she says. Ahakuelo created her own designs that were “super fun, flirty, sexy styles for women and...
Some people choose to start their day in East Honolulu hiking the popular Makapu‘u Lighthouse Trail or the newly restored Koko Crater railway. We’ve got a better idea. Head to one of Hawai‘i Kai Towne Center’s newest spots, Māla Market. The vegan and gluten-free friendly establishment serves healthy sandwiches heavy on the veggies. We recommend the signature Māla Delight, but whatever you get, a side of cilantro-lime dressing is a must.
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Hundreds of people enjoyed performances, food, booths and cultural activities at the 30th annual Filipino Fiesta, a festival organized by the Filipino Community Center in Waipahu and volunteers. The Fil-Com Center celebrates its 20th anniversary this year. This year’s theme was “Sama-samang Muli, Sari-saring Saya”, meaning “Together...
This list is based on prior customer reviews. Seoul Tofu House is home to nearly a dozen varieties of mouthwatering soondobu and other traditional Korean food. It is a locally-owned and operated restaurant serving authentic meals. The delicious dishes, including their renowned soups, come out quickly and bubbling hot. Their menu allows you to choose between different combos which come with meat, soup, rice, and banchan. You can also adjust the spice level to fit your liking.
"I have friends who are calling me from the mainland and trying to ask me if I can buy formula here," Kihei mom Sierra London said, "but then I'm also trying to call them to see if they can buy formula for me, too."
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- Alakai Development, a Honolulu-based residential development company, has terminated its $23.3 million deal to purchase nearly 20 acres of land in West Oahu from China Oceanwide Holdings, KITV4 has learned. Alakai Development delivered a notice to the Chinese company last week Wednesday – three days before the...
Aloha mai kakou. Warm greetings and aloha to all of you. As the new Hawaii editor for Travel Weekly, I want to introduce myself and also share some of my favorite things to do in Hawaii. I grew up on the island of Oahu, so my first job in the...
If you live on a sandy beach here in Hawaii then you may come to love the giant finger corals because they just may help save your house from falling into the sea someday soon! Pohaku puna the finger coral is nature’s natural seawall and one of the most common reef building corals in the Hawaiian Islands. This white to grey colored coral makes up about 80% of the reef surrounding Waikiki and the entire town of Honolulu is resting on an ancient bed of fossil pohaku that was once a massive live healthy reef years ago when the sea levels were higher.
Honolulu (KHON2) – 5.11 Tactical Honolulu store is inviting the community to honor frontline workers with a storewide celebration. 5.11 Tactical is honoring Hawaii first responders with storewide discounts and activities. “We are having our annual 5.11 Days celebration on Saturday, May 14th from 10am – 2pm. 5.11 Days...
The Debrief: HPD challenged with critically low staffing as search for next chief continues. A pilot project to put more officers on Oahu’s streets is halfway through ― and looks successful so far. Updated: 4 hours ago. |. The number of “water waste” complaints coming into the Board...
Honolulu (KHON2) – Whether you are participating in a virtual concert or heading out for a night at your favorite venue there is always something to do at the end of the week. Mikey Monis breaks down the trendiest events, every Friday, when What’s Up Weekend airs on Living808.
HILO, Hawaii (KITV4) -- Daiso, the hugely popular Japanese discount retailer, is expanding in Hawaii with its fourth location overall and first store on a Neighbor Island in Hilo on the Big Island. Daiso already has three stores on Oahu, one in Pearl City and another in the Honolulu area...
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Hawaii native Tia Carrere is embracing her Filipino culture in the new comedy “Easter Sunday” coming out in August. “It’s like a ‘Big Fat Greek Wedding,’ but with Filipinos. So, better food,” said Carrere. The 55-year-old Filipina Hollywood star came from...
