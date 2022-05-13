ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Honolulu, HI

It’s National Apple Pie Day!

KHON2
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Hawaiian Pie Company is a family-owned bakery in Honolulu, Hawaii that specializes in...

www.khon2.com

Comments / 0

Related
honolulumagazine.com

Ice Cream, Doughnuts, Jelly and More: Here Are 5 Ways to Try Pandan in Honolulu

Its scent is subtly seductive, of fresh cooked rice, almonds and toast. In Southeast and South Asia, the long narrow leaves are wrapped around meats, stewed in curries, cooked with rice, or steeped in water to make a bright green extract to flavor drinks and sweets. Given how well pandan grows in Hawai‘i (the plant is related to the hala tree), it’s surprising how little it’s known in the Islands, outside of Southeast Asian communities. But that’s changing: Taste it in these sweets and a cocktail.
HONOLULU, HI
QSR magazine

Crumbl to Open First Store in Hawaii

More than one year after its original announcement, the Kapolei Commons Crumbl Cookies is opening its doors on Friday, May 20, 2022 at 8am. "We are thrilled to announce the opening of our Hawaii store! This is the first Crumbl location off the mainland of the United States and we are humbled to know that our cookies are loved by so many across the nation,” says Jason McGowan, Crumbl Co-founder & CEO.
HAWAII STATE
KHON2

Behind the scenes: Maintaining the Honolulu Zoo

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Maintaining the 42 acre Honolulu Zoo takes a village. There are more than 80 employees that care for the animals and the zoo grounds. Veronica Schmidt is one of the many hard working zookeepers, whose focus is caring for the birds. Get Hawaii’s latest morning news...
HONOLULU, HI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Hawaii Restaurants
Local
Hawaii Lifestyle
City
Honolulu, HI
Local
Hawaii Food & Drinks
Honolulu, HI
Restaurants
Honolulu, HI
Lifestyle
State
Hawaii State
Honolulu, HI
Food & Drinks
hawaiibusiness.com

Local Designer Features Modern Alohawear for Young Generations

Alexis Ahakuelo started her brand, Lexbreezy Hawai‘i, as a way to inspire young people to embrace alohawear. “When I was growing up, a lot of the alohawear was kind of tacky,” she says. Ahakuelo created her own designs that were “super fun, flirty, sexy styles for women and...
KAILUA, HI
honolulumagazine.com

A Local’s Guide to an O‘ahu Road Trip: Hawai‘i Kai to Kaimukī

Some people choose to start their day in East Honolulu hiking the popular Makapu‘u Lighthouse Trail or the newly restored Koko Crater railway. We’ve got a better idea. Head to one of Hawai‘i Kai Towne Center’s newest spots, Māla Market. The vegan and gluten-free friendly establishment serves healthy sandwiches heavy on the veggies. We recommend the signature Māla Delight, but whatever you get, a side of cilantro-lime dressing is a must.
HONOLULU, HI
hawaiinewsnow.com

30th annual Filipino Fiesta celebrates diversity of the Philippines

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Hundreds of people enjoyed performances, food, booths and cultural activities at the 30th annual Filipino Fiesta, a festival organized by the Filipino Community Center in Waipahu and volunteers. The Fil-Com Center celebrates its 20th anniversary this year. This year’s theme was “Sama-samang Muli, Sari-saring Saya”, meaning “Together...
WAIPAHU, HI
KITV.com

The Rideshare Foodie comes to Honolulu

Baltimore food vlogger and Army veteran visits Hawai'i after eating through other 49 states driving Uber. His mission is to meet the people of America while supporting local businesses.
HONOLULU, HI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Apple Pie#Pie Day#Fruit#Caramel Apple#Food Drink#The Hawaiian Pie Company#Hawaiian#Mango Delight Pie#Pineapple Whip Pie
Restaurant Review

Top 5 Most Popular Korean Restaurants in Honolulu, Hawaii

This list is based on prior customer reviews. Seoul Tofu House is home to nearly a dozen varieties of mouthwatering soondobu and other traditional Korean food. It is a locally-owned and operated restaurant serving authentic meals. The delicious dishes, including their renowned soups, come out quickly and bubbling hot. Their menu allows you to choose between different combos which come with meat, soup, rice, and banchan. You can also adjust the spice level to fit your liking.
HONOLULU, HI
KITV.com

Honolulu developer nixes deal with Chinese company on West Oahu land purchase

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- Alakai Development, a Honolulu-based residential development company, has terminated its $23.3 million deal to purchase nearly 20 acres of land in West Oahu from China Oceanwide Holdings, KITV4 has learned. Alakai Development delivered a notice to the Chinese company last week Wednesday – three days before the...
HONOLULU, HI
travelweekly.com

Aloha from our new section editor

Aloha mai kakou. Warm greetings and aloha to all of you. As the new Hawaii editor for Travel Weekly, I want to introduce myself and also share some of my favorite things to do in Hawaii. I grew up on the island of Oahu, so my first job in the...
HAWAII STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Apple
NewsBreak
Restaurants
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
Thegardenisland.com

CRITTER: Pohaku puna the finger coral, natures seawall

If you live on a sandy beach here in Hawaii then you may come to love the giant finger corals because they just may help save your house from falling into the sea someday soon! Pohaku puna the finger coral is nature’s natural seawall and one of the most common reef building corals in the Hawaiian Islands. This white to grey colored coral makes up about 80% of the reef surrounding Waikiki and the entire town of Honolulu is resting on an ancient bed of fossil pohaku that was once a massive live healthy reef years ago when the sea levels were higher.
HONOLULU, HI
KHON2

5.11 Tactical Honolulu Honors Frontline Workers With A Big Celebration

Honolulu (KHON2) – 5.11 Tactical Honolulu store is inviting the community to honor frontline workers with a storewide celebration. 5.11 Tactical is honoring Hawaii first responders with storewide discounts and activities. “We are having our annual 5.11 Days celebration on Saturday, May 14th from 10am – 2pm. 5.11 Days...
HONOLULU, HI
hawaiinewsnow.com

Maui fair cancelled for third year in a row leaving residents disappointed

The Debrief: HPD challenged with critically low staffing as search for next chief continues. A pilot project to put more officers on Oahu’s streets is halfway through ― and looks successful so far. Updated: 4 hours ago. |. The number of “water waste” complaints coming into the Board...
POLITICS
KHON2

What’s Up Weekend

Honolulu (KHON2) – Whether you are participating in a virtual concert or heading out for a night at your favorite venue there is always something to do at the end of the week. Mikey Monis breaks down the trendiest events, every Friday, when What’s Up Weekend airs on Living808.
HONOLULU, HI

Comments / 0

Community Policy