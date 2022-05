The Wandering Albatross has one of the largest recorded wingspans of living birds, ranging on average from 8.2 feet to 11.5 feet. With such a wing extension, the Wandering Albatross not only covers a lot of ground but can also remain in flight much longer than most other flighted birds. Organizations such as Sun Corridor and Arizona Association For Economic Development (AAED) alongside various city and state leaders are much like the Wandering Albatross, serving as Southern Arizona’s proverbial wings — expanding economic reach, dollars and regional cooperation.

TUCSON, AZ ・ 16 HOURS AGO