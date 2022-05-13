ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington State

Washington sees sharp decline in child vaccinations

By Lawrence Wilson
The Center Square
The Center Square
 3 days ago
(The Center Square) – Child vaccination rates declined sharply in Washington starting in March 2020 and continuing through last year. In 2021, there were 13% fewer vaccines administered compared to recent years. The largest drop was seen in children aged 0–24-months. The change is attributable to disruptions...

