HERCULANEUM, Mo. — Schools across Missouri could be one step closer to being required to become "Seizure Safe," thanks in part to the work of a Jefferson County family. There are more than 8,300 families in Missouri that have children with epilepsy, including the Capps family in Herculaneum, whose 4-year-old son is the namesake of Will's Law (SB710).

HERCULANEUM, MO ・ 1 DAY AGO