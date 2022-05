The Crookston Pirates trap shooting team faced a setback this week, as they had to deal with high winds on Wednesday, May 11. Last week, in their best week of conference yet, the Pirates had seven shooters with two rounds over 20. This week, however, there were just two. Wyatt Wilkens led the Pirates yet again with his round of 43. He shot a 20 and 23. Mason Owens was just one target shy of Wilkens, as he shot two rounds of 21.

CROOKSTON, MN ・ 1 DAY AGO