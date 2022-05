Lewes, Del.-based Beebe Healthcare opens its new specialty surgery center in Rehoboth Beach, Del., on May 16. "We want to provide the kind of comprehensive care so if someone needs to stay for longer than a couple hours, they have the ability to have a bed, have comfortable room, surroundings, and get the care they need," David Tam, MD, Beebe's president and CEO, told WRDE News.

REHOBOTH BEACH, DE ・ 3 DAYS AGO