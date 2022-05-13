ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Massachusetts State

Massachusetts faces suit over COVID-era nursing home crowding rules

By Brendan Pierson
Reuters
Reuters
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2UQJLq_0fddsq7a00

(Reuters) - Nine nursing home operators have sued Massachusetts over regulations against housing more than two people in a room, which were adopted around the height of the COVID-19 pandemic and took effect May 1.

Judge Kenneth Salinger of Suffolk Superior Court on Thursday entered a preliminary injunction barring the state from trying to make the nursing homes discharge any patients involuntarily to comply with the rules while the lawsuit is pending. The state did not object to the injunction.

Tracy Miner of Miner Siddall, a lawyer for the nursing homes, called the injunction a "a victory for our clients and their residents who do not want to be displaced."

Massachusetts' Department of Public Health and its parent agency, the Executive Office of Health and Human Services, were both named as defendants in the May 11 lawsuit. They did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

The state's Department of Public Health in April 2021 issued so-called de-densification regulations requiring that, from May 2022 on, long-term care homes would have no more than two beds per room. The regulations give nursing homes 45 days to comply.

The regulations did not cite a purpose for the change, but they followed public outcry over a COVID outbreak that killed 84 people at Holyoke Soldiers' Home, a state-run facility for veterans. The outbreak resulted in criminal charges, which were later dismissed, and a $56 million settlement with the state.

The nursing homes said in their lawsuit that the regulations no longer made sense as a COVID control measure, since a large majority of nursing home residents have now received vaccines and boosters. They said that the regulations would cost them, collectively, about $16 million per year, threaten their ability to operate and force disruptive changes for residents with dementia and other health conditions.

Currently, according to the lawsuit, many residents are in three- or four-bed rooms.

"Many residents have lived together in multi-bedded rooms for a long period of time, have become close friends, and help each other through difficult times," they said.

President Joe Biden in February announced an initiative to improve nursing home care, including phasing out three- and four-bed rooms and promoting single occupancy rooms, though details of that initiative have not been revealed.

The case is River Terrace Operator LLC et al v. The Commonwealth of Massachusetts et al, Suffolk Superior Court, No. 2284CV01024.

For plaintiffs: Howard Sollins of Baker, Donelson, Bearman, Caldwell & Berkowitz, Tracy Miner of Miner Siddall

For the state: Assistant Attorney General Dan Hammond

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Thomson Reuters

Brendan Pierson reports on product liability litigation and on all areas of health care law. He can be reached at brendan.pierson@thomsonreuters.com.

Comments / 1

Related
WGME

COVID outbreaks strike 8 nursing homes as cases rise across Maine

(BDN) -- Maine saw eight new COVID-19 outbreaks in long-term care centers last week, reflecting a rise in cases across the state. The eight outbreaks included one at Stillwater Health Care in Bangor, where a preliminary state investigation found 17 residents and 10 employees had tested positive, according to Robert Long, spokesperson for the Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention.
WBUR

What to know about COVID's upswing in Massachusetts

When Jacob Lemieux looked at the latest COVID numbers from Massachusetts, he did not like what he saw. “The reality is that things are really not going well at the moment,” said Lemieux, an infectious disease physician at Massachusetts General Hospital and a member of the Massachusetts Consortium on Pathogen Readiness (MassCPR).
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
Reuters

Some U.S. inmates released under COVID protocols challenge orders to return to prison

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Nordia Tompkins was serving a seven-year sentence for a drug charge in June 2020 when the U.S. federal Bureau of Prisons released her to home confinement under the terms of a law passed by Congress to slow the spread of COVID-19. The 37-year-old mother of two began settling back into her life north of New York City, pursuing studies for a new career in cosmetology. That changed a year later when she stopped at a store to fix her broken cell phone, an errand the Bureau of Prisons (BOP) ruled violated the terms of her confinement, though Tompkins said she told officials of her plans.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Massachusetts Government
State
Massachusetts State
Local
Massachusetts Health
Local
Massachusetts Coronavirus
Tampa Bay Times

3 states fear travel nurse tampered with hospital patients’ drugs

Health officials in at least three states are investigating a travel nurse suspected of tampering with and potentially contaminating vials and syringes of opioid painkillers in two hospitals, then returning the vials to medication cabinets where they could be unknowingly given to patients. One hundred patients who may have been...
TRAVEL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
NECN

As New Omicron Subvariant Spreads, Here Are the Symptoms to Watch For

The BA.2 omicron subvariant still remains the dominant COVID strain across the U.S., but another subvariant has gained momentum in recent days. BA.2.12.1, which health officials say appears to be up to 27% more contagious than BA.2, is responsible for approximately 36.5% of cases nationwide, according to the most recent CDC weekly numbers.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
WSBS

It’s Illegal in MA to Do This Fun Activity in Your Yard…$100 Fine

As a Massachusetts resident, my brother had to be careful about doing an activity that is illegal in the Bay State. He was really into owning and lighting off fireworks on our northern Berkshire County property. To be honest, I'm not sure how he got his hands on fireworks as he was lighting them off as young as his early teens. He was a bit of a firebug. For me, I enjoyed watching the light show and it got to the point where I would beg him to let me fire them off.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
Washington Examiner

Foster mom faces lose-lose scenario after police seize cash

Foster mother Cristal Starling faced a lose-lose proposition after officers raided her Rochester, New York, apartment in October 2020 and took all the cash they could find. Starling’s choices were simple: She could pay more than half of the seized amount to an attorney to help her fight back, or she could settle out of court and split her money 50-50 with law enforcement.
ROCHESTER, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid#Nursing Home Care#Suffolk Superior Court#Holyoke Soldiers Home
NECN

Has the 5th Wave Arrived? COVID Cases Surging Again in Mass.

COVID-19 cases are surging once again in Massachusetts, with statewide and school numbers seeing large increases in recent days. And most counties in the state are now in the high risk category, the CDC says. This latest increase is being attributed to subvariants of omicron -- the "stealth" omicron variant...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
MyChesCo

12 Medical Professionals Charged with Opioid Distribution Offenses

WASHINGTON, D.C. — The Department of Justice, together with federal and state law enforcement partners, this week announced criminal charges against 14 defendants in eight federal districts across the United States for their alleged involvement in crimes related to the unlawful distribution of opioids. Twelve of the defendants were medical professionals at the time of these alleged offenses.
TENNESSEE STATE
WBEC AM

Have You Seen Blue Trees in Massachusetts? What Does This Mean?

The color blue has many meanings. For example, in a previous post, we mentioned that a blue porch light may mean a few things including spreading autism awareness as April is Autism Awareness Month, and the color blue is associated with autism. You can find out other reasons why you would display a blue porch light by going here. Also, you may have seen around the Halloween season, that some candy buckets are blue. Most likely the reason for this is the child carrying the blue bucket is autistic. You can read more about the blue candy buckets by going here. The color blue certainly has many meanings.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
NECN

How Long Do I Need to Quarantine If I Test Positive for COVID-19?

With COVID-19 cases rising in Massachusetts and most of the state now considered high risk for community transmission, it may be time to revisit quarantine guidance. What should you do if you test positive for COVID-19? The latest virus quarantine guidance, as posted on the Massachusetts Department of Public Health...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Dementia
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Nursing Homes
NewsBreak
Public Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Housing
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
WBEC AM

Could Massachusetts Be Affected By a New Type of Harmful Tick This Year?

There's no argument that Massachusetts is a beautiful place to experience spring and summer, all four seasons really. It seems like Massachusetts is the epicenter for outdoor beauty. Berkshire County, in particular, is an area that many city people including Boston, New York, and other areas moved to right away when the pandemic struck so they could get away from close proximity of people and have a lot of open outdoor space. Whether those folks were moving to Pittsfield, Great Barrington, Stockbridge, Lee, Lenox, West Stockbridge, New Marlborough, North Adams, Adams, Williamstown, Cheshire, Lanesborough, Sandisfield, Otis, Egremont, and so on, Berkshire County definitely was able to deliver the vast open spaces that people needed during the pandemic.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
FOXBusiness

Ex-pharmacist gets 10 years in prison for $180M health care fraud

A former Mississippi pharmacist was sentenced on Tuesday to 10 years in prison for a healthcare fraud that resulted in more than $180 million in false billings being submitted to private insurers and the federal TRICARE program for military service members, of which more than $50 million was paid out by the government.
HATTIESBURG, MS
Reuters

Reuters

437K+
Followers
328K+
Post
207M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy